How to get Potassius Peels Skin in Fortnite

The variant/iteration of Peely, Potassius Peels Skin, was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 6. It is clear from the design that Epic Games was going for a gladiatorial look and feel. Given that Chapter 2 Season 6 featured an arena on the island, it was very fitting at the time. Furthermore, given Peely's fame in-game and constant presence throughout the storyline, it was a fitting tribute.

Coming to Potassius Peels Skin, it has been updated with LEGO Style. For those who want to take this version of Peely on an adventure in LEGO mode, they can do so now. That said, here is how to get the Potassius Peels Skin in Fortnite.

Potassius Peels Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Potassius Peels Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As of today (March 25), Potassius Peels Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with The Ides Of Bunch Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set consists of two cosmetic items. They are:

Potassius Peels (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Cape Of Potassius (Back Bling)

The Potassius Peels (Outfit + LEGO Style) and Cape Of Potassius (Back Bling) can be purchased together at a discounted price of 1,200 V-Bucks.

Both the aforementioned cosmetics and others can be purchased at a discounted price via SirSANX's Locker Bundle. It will cost 2,200 V-bucks and contains a total of six cosmetic items. They are:

Potassius Peels (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Cape Of Potassius (Back Bling)

The El Durrrado (Back Bling)

Smolders (Pickaxe + Style)

Graven's Wings (Glider)

Golden Clouds (Item Wrap)

Those who want to purchase cosmetics individually can do so as well. The El Durrrado (Back Bling) will cost 200 V-Bucks and is the cheapest item on the list. Next up is the Golden Clouds (Item Wrap) which costs 600 V-Bucks.

SirSANX's Locker Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop. (Image via Epic Games)

Smolders (Pickaxe + Style) will cost 800 V-Bucks and belong to the Ancients Reborn Set. Lastly, Graven's Wings (Glider) will cost 1,200 V-Bucks and belongs to the Graven's Curse Set.

How long could Potassius Peels Skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

The Potassius Peels Skin could stay in the Item Shop until mid-week. (Image via Epic Games)

With the next update (29.10) speculated to bring in newer cosmetics to the Item Shop, Potassius Peels Skin may be present only until mid-week. After that, it could be rotated out to make way for newer skins. Nevertheless, as the skin is not exclusive, it will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop again in due course.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Poll : Is it worth purchasing Potassius Peels Skin? Yes. No. 0 votes View Discussion