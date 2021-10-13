How to get more refund tickets in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 allows players to get refund tickets that they can use to get a refund of V-Bucks on items they have bought from the Item Store in the last 30 days. This is because purchases sometimes do not live up to their expectations after the purchase.

However, users end up losing the item in exchange for the V-Bucks they spent. They also lose the ticket. Gamers get only one ticket in 365 days, and they must use it carefully.

These refund tickets have been available in-game for the longest time, but they were 'lifetime' refund tickets. However, the recent v18.20 update changed them to yearly refund tickets. Currently, players can demand refunds once a year.

The recent update also handed out a refund ticket to every Fortnite player.

How to claim extra refund ticket in Fortnite Season 8

The new update added an extra refund ticket for all players to use. They can, however, keep it for later use. To claim the refund ticket added to this new update, players will have to do the following:

Go to the Pause menu Slide over to the Account menu The third option in this menu is 'Return Request'. Click on the "Submit a Request" option adjacent to it. Players should be able to view one refund ticket unlocked while two more will be locked. The other two will open 365 days after the first one is used. They should also be able to view whatever items they have purchased from the shop in the last 30 days. These are the only items that can be submitted for a refund.

Do not try to cheat the process of getting refund tickets in Fortnite

There might be multiple videos online that might provide multiple processes for glitching and cheating to get refund tickets. However, do not try to undertake any of these steps because the available refund ticket might also get locked for a year.

Popular Fortnite glitch GKI YouTuber tried changing the date and time of his PC to unlock all his locked refund tickets. While they all appeared unlocked upon going back to the menu, all three of his tickets got locked, including the one all players were given today.

It is best not to try these glitch techniques and regret the loss of an available ticket.

