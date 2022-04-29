How to get a reward in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 kicked off with a bang by releasing Dr. Strange as a Battle Pass outfit. The exclusive outfit garnered significant attention from gamers. However, the community was also eager to know what free rewards would be up for grabs during the Resistance season.

Usually, Epic Games only gives a handful of free rewards to gamers. The developers release free items either during a competitive event, a major collaboration, or a live performance on the island.

Recently, some Loopers are getting a free reward in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Since free items are being dispatched, players should know how to claim them in the game. This article will therefore guide gamers on how to get the reward.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 free reward details revealed

A new tournament called Blanka and Sakura Cup was available for gamers on April 28. This competitive Solo mode tournament is part of the Street Fighter segment. Usually, this kind of tournament has a free skin as the grand prize. Gamers who rank in the top 25% region get the skin for free.

However, the Blanka and Sakura Cup had a Bonus Stage loading screen as a free reward. Gamers were quite surprised to see a loading screen as a reward instead of an exclusive skin.

What is more surprising, however, is that it has now been revealed that Epic Games released the wrong reward for the tournament. Instead of the Bonus Stage loading screen, gamers have been rewarded with the Player Select loading screen. This particular item came out when the first Street Fighter collaboration was released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Most gamers already have the Player Select loading screen in their inventory. With the recent slip-up from Epic Games, they ended up getting the same cosmetic even after getting a high rank in the tournament. This created quite an uproar in the community and gamers were left wondering if they'd get the original reward anytime soon.

Since the error was Epic Games' fault, players can expect some sort of compensation from the developers. Loopers will certainly get to keep the Player Select loading screen. On top of that, they can also get other rewards that may include the Bonus Stage loading screen.

