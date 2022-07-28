How to get the Sapphire Hagiri skin in Fortnite

The Fortnite Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack is the latest in a long line of Fortnite skins to be released this season and will be available very soon.

Fortnite players usually expect a lot of new skins every season since Epic Games adds five or more to each Battle Pass, and several come and go in the Item Shop cycles throughout each season. In keeping with tradition, Chapter 3 Season 3 has a large number of skins as well.

Veterans will know that there is one thing in particular that will always accompany every season: a brand new Quest Pack. These packs feature a skin and other items. Here's how to get the latest Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack, what to expect, and when it will be available.

Fortnite Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack: A complete guide

According to ShiinaBR, one of the most reliable leakers in the game, the pack is available in the game right now.

After the Item Shop reset last night, the pack should be available for everyone. According to the Epic Games Store, the Fortnite pack will cost about 12 USD. It will not be available for purchase via V-Bucks.

As far as what items will come with the pack, here's what Epic Games' description states:

"The Sapphire Serpent will help Charlotte unlock her true potential. Includes an Outfit w/ style, a Back Bling, 2 Pickaxes, a Wrap and Quests to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks."

Here's every specific item that players can unlock:

Slayer Charlotte Outfit with an alternate style

The Sapphire Serpent Back Bling

Fortified Demonslayer Blade Pickaxe

Swift Sai Pickaxe

Twisted Serpent Wrap

Sapphire Hagiri Quest Bundle: 1,500 V-Bucks available through quests

Normally, Fortnite Quest Packs offer a chance to earn XP tokens. Last season's Omega Knight bundle offered players the opportunity to earn cosmetics through the collection of XP tokens, which also helped them level up.

This season, the quests are for V-Bucks, and it appears that the pack will reward V-Bucks based on the cumulative completion of daily challenges.

There are many different kinds of daily challenges available in the game right now. They're randomly given to players but can be completed to unlock more as well as earn extra XP.

Here are a few examples of what the daily challenges are this season:

Visit named locations in a single match (4)

Mantle onto a ledge within 5 seconds of sprinting (1)

Gain shields (200)

Search chests or ammo boxes at Shifty Shafts (5)

Travel in Whiplashes (1000)

Damage opponents with a Ranger Shotgun (300)

Collect Light Bullets or Medium Bullets (200)

Upgrade vehicles with Off-Road Tires or Cow Catchers (3)

Spray or Emote at Rave Cave or The Daily Bugle (8)

Launch into the air using a Geyser (3)

Search chests or ammo boxes at Sanctuary (5)

Search chests or ammo boxes at The Daily Bugle (5)

Hunt crows (2)

Restore health at campfires (100)

Drive 1000 meters in a vehicle over the speed of 60 (1000)

Deal damage with Grenades (200)

Travel in Semis (1000)

Catch Fish (3)

Get headshots (5)

Eliminate opponents with an SMG (2)

Destroy objects while in a vehicle (30)

Eat a fruit and a vegetable (2)

Collect fireflies (5)

Survive Storm Phases (5)

Collect Epic tier weapons or higher (2)

In theory, Fortnite players can go online, cycle through every daily challenge they receive, and complete all the Sapphire Hagiri quests. However, this could take a long time to accomplish.

