How to get Shadow Ops skin in Fortnite

Shadow Ops is one of the oldest skins in Fortnite. It was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 1 during update v1.11 (December 15, 2017). Despite being around for years, it is still sought after by long-time fans and players. This is owing to the character's slender design, which makes the skin perfect for use in competitive settings. The addition of LEGO Style makes it all the more valuable.

With that in mind, here is how to get Shadow Ops in Fortnite.

Shadow Ops Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Shadow Ops Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (April 10, 2024), Shadow Ops Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Stealth Syndicate Set, are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The set consists of two cosmetic items. They are:

Shadow Ops (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Prospect (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Fortnite Shadow Ops (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style) and Prospect (Back Bling + Selectable Styles) can be purchased together. However, players will have to pay the full price (1,500 V-Bucks) for them.

Power Shong's Locker Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Alternatively, they can also be obtained at an overall discounted price when bought via the Fortnite Power Shong's Locker Bundle. It will cost 2,500 V-Bucks (the actual price is 5,000 V-Bucks) and contain a total of four cosmetic items and one Emote. They are:

Shadow Ops (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Prospect (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Astral Axe (Pickaxe)

Burning Beast (Glider)

Daydream (Emote)

Astral Axe (Pickaxe) and Burning Beast (Glider) belong to the Interstellar Set and Diabolical Set and can be purchased for 1,200 and 1,500 V-Bucks, respectively. The Daydream (Emote) can also be purchased individually for 800 V-Bucks and does not belong to any particular set.

How long could Shadow Ops Skin stay in the Item Shop?

Shadow Ops Skin could stay in the Item Shop until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games)

Despite Shadow Ops being an old skin, it has a fan-following of its own. As it is an OG cosmetic item, many collectors want to add it to their lockers. As such, it should stay in the Item Shop until the end of this week. Even after it gets vaulted, it will be rotated back in-game after a few weeks/months as it is not exclusive in nature.

