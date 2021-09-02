How to get the Shang-Chi skin in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 may be nearing its conclusion, but it looks like there is no end to the surprises as Epic Games looks set to announce another Marvel collaboration.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases worldwide today, and a skin inspired by the Marvel character is reportedly set to make its way into the Fortnite Item Shop.

Popular leaker ShinaBR tweeted that a Shang-Chi collaboration skin will be launched on the same day as the release date of the movie, which is September 2, 2021.

A Shang-Chi collab will be released on September 2. pic.twitter.com/CnGkqqfMte — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 24, 2021

This is the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Fortnite seems to have a keen connection with both Marvel and DC. Therefore, it is only safe to say that Fortnite players can expect similar collaborations to take place in the future. It might be too early to speculate, but it would not be a surprise if Fortnite were to add skins inspired by the Eternals movie when it releases on November 5, 2021.

Multiple concept artworks of the Shang-Chi skin can be found on Twitter, with Fortnite players demanding that Epic Games add custom pickaxes that look like the fabled rings from the Marvel franchise.

Shang Chi pickaxe concept! I can’t wait until fortnite releases the skin! I hope they also give him these pickaxes! pic.twitter.com/6ysNqowYwO — Fortnite Concept Art (@adi_gaming_art) August 31, 2021

How can players obtain the Shang-Chi skin in Fortnite?

Just as they did with the Will Smith skin that was released a few days ago, players will likely have to purchase the Shang-Chi skin from the Item Shop in exchange for V-Bucks.

The skin is supposedly going to cost 1500 V-Bucks or 2500 V-Bucks if it comes in a bundle with other custom cosmetics. Currently, there is no known way to unlock this skin for free as players did for the J Balvin outfit or the Wonder Woman skin, both of which had their individual competitive cups.

The skin should be available in the Item Shop for quite some time, and players will have ample time to purchase it.

