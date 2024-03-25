How to get Slumber Skin in Fortnite

Slumber Skin was added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 10 (X). It's one of the older skins that are still part of the game's ecosystem, thanks to its design aesthetics. From the intricate details to the color pallet, it looks beautiful in every way. While the character has never played a role in the game or the storyline, it's still one of the most unique in the Metaverse.

Since the Slumber Skin also has a LEGO Style, it can be used in LEGO Fortnite. The miniature figured has been designed keeping in mind the character's unique look.

Here's how to get the Slumber Skin in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Slumber Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Slumber Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (March 25, 2024), the Slumber Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with Dreamy Days Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set consists of five cosmetic items:

Slumber (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style)

Dreamer (Back Bling + Styles)

Nighty Night (Pickaxe)

Nite Flight (Glider)

Dreamy (Item Wrap) [Animated]

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Dreamy Days Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,700 V-Bucks.

Purchasing Slumber (Outfit + Styles + LEGO Style) individually will cost 1,500 V-Bucks and feature Dreamer (Back Bling + Styles) as well.

Nighty Night (Pickaxe) and Nite Flight (Glider) can be purchased individually as well for 800 V-Bucks each. Dreamy (Item Wrap) [Animated] will cost 500 V-Bucks to purchase individually.

How long could Slumber Skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Slumber Skin could stay in the Item Shop until mid-week (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Since the Slumber Skin was reintroduced to the Item Shop with the newly added LEGO Style, it could be featured for a while. However, with the next major update (v29.10) scheduled to arrive tomorrow (March 26, 2024), this could change.

According to the latest information from leakers/data miners, new cosmetics will be added to the game after the update ends. If such is the scenario, the Slumber Skin could be removed.

Nevertheless, as it's not exclusive in nature, it will be featured again soon enough. If you miss out on purchasing it this time around, there will always be a next time in the near future. Just ensure to check the Item Shop every now and then to see when it comes back.

