How to get Snowfoot and Snowstrike skins in Fortnite

Snowfoot and Snowstrike skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 7 during update v7.10 (December 18, 2018). Given that Winterfest was in full swing, both these characters became the center of attention. They take some inspiration from the art of ninjutsu, with the same being incorporated into their design aesthetics.

Both also have a LEGO Style, making them usable in LEGO Fortnite. They would fit perfectly into the Frostlands and look brilliant against the white backdrop present in that biome. That being said, here is how to get Snowfoot and Snowstrike skins in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Snowfoot and Snowstrike skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Snowfoot and Snowstrike skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (April 21, 2024), the Snowfoot and Snowstrike skins and other cosmetics associated with the Snow Clan Set are listed in the Fortnite Item Shop. The set comprises six cosmetic items, including:

Snowfoot (Outfit + Selectable Style + LEGO Style)

Snowstrike (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Snow Star (Back Bling)

Snowbrand (Back Bling)

Inverted Blade (Pickaxe)

Snowblades (Glider)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Snow Clan Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,300 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 4,300 V-Bucks).

Snow Clan Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Those who want to purchase Snowfoot (Outfit + Selectable Style + LEGO Style) or Snowstrike (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually must pay 1,500 V-Bucks for each. They also come with their respective Back Blings: Snow Star and Snowbrand. These cannot be purchased individually.

Inverted Blade (Pickaxe) and Snowblades (Glider) can be purchased individually as well, costing 500 and 800 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Snowfoot and Snowstrike skins stay in the Item Shop?

Snowfoot and Snowstrike skins could be listed until the next major update (v29.30) (Image via Epic Games)

Based on past trends, Snowfoot and Snowstrike skins could be listed in the Item Shop until the next major update (29.30) goes live on Tuesday (April 23, 2024). Epic Games will likely have new cosmetics for the Fortnite Item Shop, so older ones will have to be removed to make way for newer ones.

Those who didn't purchase them this time can do so in the near future. As they are not exclusive, they will be rotated back into the Item Shop after a few weeks or months. If not, they should be featured at Winterfest 2024.

