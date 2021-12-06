How to get the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters early in Fortnite Chapter 3

One of the biggest highlights of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been Spider-Man and his Mythic Web Shooters. The Marvel character has finally arrived in Fortnite ahead of the release of the new Spider-Man movie.

The Mythic Web Shooters were supposed to be released on 11 December 2021. However, due to a glitch, players can get these items early.

Fortnite glitch lets players get the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters early

HYPEX recently claimed that the Guaco NPC at Greasy Groves is selling Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters for 400 Gold, but there's a catch. The NPC is only doing so in Arena mode.

HYPEX @HYPEX Spider-Man's Mythic is sold at Greasy Grove, it's only in Arena accidentally so go try it before they disable it! (via @FortniteBRFeed Spider-Man's Mythic is sold at Greasy Grove, it's only in Arena accidentally so go try it before they disable it! (via @FortniteBRFeed) https://t.co/ICcOew2dYE

Another predicament for the players is the high cost of the Mythic items. Gaining 400 gold in Arena is a task that is close to impossible.

Up until now, prominent creator Glitch King seems to be the only player who somehow managed to get the Web Shooters from Guaco.

Glitch King 👑 @GlitchKing15 spiderman mythic gameplay with no singing spiderman mythic gameplay with no singing https://t.co/IgRecbiMrs

Based on gameplay footage by Glitch King, it is evident that the Mythic Web Shooters in Fortnite can help players in quick rotations and to escape enemies.

HYPEX @HYPEX

Seems like @GlitchKing15 managed to buy the Spider-Man Webshooter Mythic after all, it costs 400 gold in Arena only at Greasy Grove. But Epic will probably disable it soon so here's a gameplay of it. Seems like @GlitchKing15 managed to buy the Spider-Man Webshooter Mythic after all, it costs 400 gold in Arena only at Greasy Grove. But Epic will probably disable it soon so here's a gameplay of it.https://t.co/fSHGHgZ2Tj

Fortnite will soon remove Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters

Several players have reported that the Mythic Web Shooters are available at random NPCs on the map, and this is most likely a glitch.

Hence, if loopers want to swing through the new Fortnite map earlier than others, they should try visiting Greasy Groves as soon as possible.

Glitch King also discovered a glitch by which a player turned invisible with Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters.

There's a very high possibility that Epic Games will fix such bugs and the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters will be removed from the Arena mode.

Players surprised by Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Web Shooters are undoubtedly one of the most unusual mobility items introduced in Fortnite's history. The gameplay that has been leaked so far suggests that the swinging mechanics are considerably smooth.

Modar osman @Modarosman @HYPEX @GlitchKing15 It’s funny how epic did a better job than the official avengers game LMAO @HYPEX @GlitchKing15 It’s funny how epic did a better job than the official avengers game LMAO

Spider webs strongly grab nearby objects and players can now enjoy being a superhero in Fortnite.

Naturally, the Mythic Web Shooters look best with the Spider-Man skin. Players can get it from the ninth page of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. The additional white style is available on Page 10.

