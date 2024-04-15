Stoneheart was added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 10 (X) during update v10.40. She made landfall in-game shortly before reality came to a grinding halt during The End (2019) live event. A statue of her could also be seen on the island, announcing her arrival. Given her unique design and aesthetics from the very get-go, she became popular.

With the addition of a LEGO Style, Stoneheart can now also be used in LEGO Mode. Players can don the outfit and explore the open world. Given her stone-like features, the skin will stand out in-game and look amazing at noon. That being said, here is how to get Stoneheart skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Stoneheart skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Stoneheart skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (April 15, 2024), the Stoneheart skin, along with other cosmetics associated with the Royale Hearts Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises two cosmetic items:

Stoneheart (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Wings Of Love (Back Bling)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Royale Hearts Set can purchase them for 1,500 V-Bucks. The price includes Stoneheart (Outfit + LEGO Style) and Wings Of Love (Back Bling).

Loeya's Locker Bundle is currently listed in the item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Players can also purchase the aforementioned cosmetics at a discount by purchasing Loeya's Locker Bundle. It comprises four cosmetic items and one emote. They are:

Stoneheart (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Wings Of Love (Back Bling)

Nite Owl (Pickaxe)

Disco Fever (Emote)

Radiant Zero (Item Wrap + Animated)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of Loeya's Locker Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,200 V-Bucks (the actual price for all the cosmetics is 3,600 V-Bucks).

Nite Owl (Pickaxe) and Disco Fever (Emote) can be purchased individually as well for 800 V-Bucks each. Meanwhile, Radiant Zero (Item Wrap + Animated) can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks.

Note: Nite Owl (Pickaxe), Disco Fever (Emote), and Radiant Zero (Item Wrap + Animated) belong to Jailbird, Fortnite Fever, and Zero Point Sets respectively.

How long could Stoneheart skin stay in the Item Shop?

Stoneheart skin could be listed in the Item Shop until the end of this week (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given that Chapter 5 Season 2 is based on Greek mythology, it's no coincidence that Epic Games added her back to the Fortnite Item Shop. While she is not connected to the lore or storyline, she fits into the ongoing theme. As such, Stoneheart could be listed for a while or at least until the end of this week.

