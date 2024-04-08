Sunbird and Mezmer skins were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8. They are two of the oldest and most colorful characters to have ever graced the island. While not associated with the storyline per se, they have had plenty of memorable moments in the game. They are gorgeous to look at even after all these years.

With the addition of the LEGO mode, both Sunbird and Mezmer skins have LEGO Styles to choose from. Players who have been here since Chapter 1 will enjoy using them to explore the new and vast open world. Here is how to get Sunbird and Mezmer skins in Fortnite, in case you don't have them in your locker already.

Sunbird and Mezmer skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Sunbird and Mezmer skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 8, 2024), the Sunbird and Mezmer skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Sun Soldiers Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises six cosmetic items. They are:

Sunbird (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Sun Wings (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Sunrise (Glider)

Mezmer (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style)

Hypnotic (Back Bling + Selectable Styles)

Axetec (Pickaxe)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Sun Soldiers Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,400 V-Bucks (the actual price is 4,000 V-Bucks).

Cosmetics associated with the Sun Soldiers Set can be purchased individually (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Those who want to purchase Sunbird (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style) and Mezmer (Outfit + Selectable Styles + LEGO Style) individually can do so. The skins will cost 1,200 V-Bucks each and feature their respective Back Blings: Sun Wings and Hypnotic. Sunrise (Glider) and Axetec (Pickaxe) can be purchased individually as well for 800 V-Bucks each.

How long could Sunbird and Mezmer Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Sunbird and Mezmer Skins could be listed until the next major update (v29.20) (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Since the Sunbird and Mezmer skins have been in the game for years at this point, Epic Games will not keep them listed in the Item Shop for very long. They will likely be removed soon after the next major update (v29.20), which is scheduled to occur tomorrow (April 9, 2024).

This is subject to change based on Epic Games' discretion, but it is probable considering new cosmetics are added after every major update and older ones will be vaulted to make room for them.

