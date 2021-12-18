Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Supercharged XP guide: What is it, how to get, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 arguably introduced the best Battle Pass ever, including Spider-Man, Lt. John Llama, Ronin, Gumbo, and many other exciting cosmetics.

Naturally, the community is eager to quickly level up the Battle Pass and make the sweatiest combos ever for Chapter 3 Season 1. Part of this process is getting Supercharged XP and using it to get massive amounts of XP.

How to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

There are several ways to get Supercharged XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and surprisingly, the easiest one is not playing the game for a while.

When loopers do not log in to Fortnite for one day, they get a short-term XP bonus called Supercharged XP. With this mode, the XP output from in-game activities such as opening chests, eliminations, and Victory Royales is boosted significantly. The Supercharged XP can be temporarily increased with the help of eliminations.

Furthermore, every Fortnite season has two weekends where the game itself activates power-leveling mechanics. As of now, the dates for the power-leveling weekends for Chapter 3 Season 1 haven't been confirmed.

Obtaining Supercharged XP from Winterfest 2021 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The return of WinterFest means that the Fortnite community can expect a ton of free rewards, which also include Supercharged XP.

By visiting Cozy Lodge, gamers can get a free reward daily for 14 days. Also, warming up at the Yule Log grants Supercharged XP.

Players first have to enter the Cozy Lodge to access the Yule Log. The icon for the lodge is located in the top right corner of the main Battle Royale screen, beside the V-Bucks tab.

It is worth noting that loopers can only interact with the Yule Log after clicking on Sgt. Winter, sitting on a chair near it.

Another way to get an XP boost in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is to win and wear Victory Crowns. The new item is automatically granted to players when they place high enough in a game, and they can choose to wear it during matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, it is safe to assume that the Fortnite community isn't struggling to level up at the moment. Apart from the methods mentioned above, the Creative mode is full of broken XP glitches at the moment.

Edited by Ravi Iyer