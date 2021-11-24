How to get the Support A Creator device in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is all about supporting their community. They often utilize leakers, content creators, professionals and streamers to get their information out. It's a partnership that many games can't relate to, and it's part of what makes Fortnite such a great game. They've always been supportive to creators, but are now stepping it up.

Fortnite creators can make codes that other players could use to support them. Players can buy items and support a creator, which would help them out. Now, Fortnite is upping the ante on that even further.

Fortnite adds new and better support for creators with new update

Fortnite had this to say about their new Support-a-Creator device that is designed to further assist Fortnite creators:

"Our goal is for creators to be able to make amazing, high-quality content, and for our players to have the best experience possible. Part of a great experience is ensuring that other players are present and that matches are full. We’ve been looking into this area and seen fewer full matches than we’d expect. Some of these issues were bugs (and some have already been addressed), but others are a result of how we’re incentivizing creators."

They also noted that there is only one rule when using the new device. Fortnite players should not force usage of the Support Device for players to proceed in the game, as that's not a fair way of gathering support.

Players can also support creators in their Item Shop purchases. (Image via Epic Games)

Creators can place a Billboard device to draw attention to their new Support-a-Creator Device. They should only use a maximum of the "Medium" font size, which is the default billboard font size.

They should also allow for 2 full tiles of space between the device and any player spawn locations. There will also only be one device allowed per Fortnite Creative island, so creators can't spam their audiences with the device.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Epic Games has released the "Support-A-Creator" device to all Creative map makers!



They have stated that the only rule when using this device is to "not force usage of the Support Device for players to proceed in the game." Epic Games has released the "Support-A-Creator" device to all Creative map makers!They have stated that the only rule when using this device is to "not force usage of the Support Device for players to proceed in the game."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is a huge step for Fortnite to fully support the creators they value so much. Creators can find out more at the official Epic Games website.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider