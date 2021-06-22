How to get Thanos Watches spray in Fortnite Season 7

One of the most celebrated villians in the Marvel universe is returning to Fortnite. Thanos is coming back to the item shop after three long years, and this time he is here to stay. Fortnite players who have long wanted this skin in their collection will finally have a chance to purchase it if they missed it the first time around.

While it is exciting to purchase and play with the Mad Titan, there is a chance players can do it for free. Acquiring the Thanos skin for free might be a dream come true for many Marvel fans who regularly grind Fortnite. They also stand a chance to receive the Thanos Watches spray for free.

Fortnite started the Thanos Cup on June 21st, and the top performing players from every region will receive the skin for free. This means that players need to be in the top 1% of the leaderboards to get the free skin. Alongside the skin, they also receive the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, which means all six Infinity Stones will be present on the gauntlet.

They called him a mad man...



Drop in-game and compete in the Thanos Cup for a chance to earn the Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by @Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame!



Check in-game for when it starts in your region.

Unlock Thanos Watches spray for free in Fortnite

Reaching the top 1% in any region is going to be a tough break for players in Fortnite. With all the players jumping in and giving their best to slay enemies, every lobby will be filled with tryhards trying to get their hands on the free skin.

However, this should not discourage anyone from participating, as even with minimal points players can acquire the Thanos Watches spray in the Thanos Cup. Fortnite players have to play a total of 10 matches in three hours to accumulate as many points as possible.

Epic Games has announced in their Thanos Cup blog that players who earn a total of 8 points will be able to unlock the Thanos Watches spray for free. Therefore, all players need to do is jump in and try their best to get as many eliminations as possible. Even if they do not make it to the top 1% as a team, they will still get the spray for free as long as they earn a total of 8 points.

