The Brat Skin was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 1. Despite being an odd character (or rather because of it), he soon became a popular go-to skin for players. Although the design did attract some controversy at first, it died down soon enough. Mostly, players who enjoy being goofy in-game cosplay as the character and go about their business in matches.

Due to his popularity, in Chapter 2 Season 8 he was featured as an NPC on the island. He was given his own little food truck as well.

That said, here is how to get The Brat Skin in Fortnite.

The Brat Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Brat Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (March 2, 2024), The Brat Skin, along with all other cosmetics associated with the Missing Link Set, are listed in the Item Shop.

The Brat Bundle consists of a total of four cosmetic items:

The Brat (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Duffle Dog (Back Bling + Styles)

Loose Links (Contrail)

Knockwurst (Pickaxe)

If you're interested in getting The Brat (Outfit + LEGO Style) and all other cosmetics, you can purchase them for a discounted price of 1,600 V-Bucks. The Duffle Dog (Back Bling + Styles), Loose Links (Contrail), and Knockwurst (Pickaxe) are all included in the price.

On the other hand, if you want to purchase just The Brat (Outfit + LEGO Style), that option is available to you as well. It can be bought individually for 1,200 V-Bucks and comes with Loose Links (Contrail). The Duffle Dog (Back Bling + Styles) and Knockwurst (Pickaxe) can be purchased separately for 300 and 800 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long would The Brat Skin stay in the Item Shop?

The Brat Skins will not be listed for long in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Brat is one of the oldest characters in Fortnite. Since it has been in and out of the Item Shop dozens of times, it will likely be removed during the next rotation. Fret not, as it is not exclusive and will be featured once again soon enough.

For those who cannot purchase it this time, you can do so during Chapter 5 Season 2. Check the Item Shop regularly to avoid missing out on it again.

