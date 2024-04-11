The Toshiro Skin was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2 during the update v29.20. The inspiration behind the character is largely unknown, but they seem to be augmented to some extent. While it does give off a wasteland sort of vibe, it is far too soon to say if this is a hint for the upcoming theme for Chapter 5 Season 2.

Given that leakers/data miners are speculating that it revolves around a post-apocalyptic setting, this could be the very first hint. On that note, Toshiro has their own LEGO Style as well which makes them usual in LEGO mode. That being said, here is how to get Toshiro Skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Toshiro Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Toshiro Skin is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 11, 2024), Toshiro Skin, along with other cosmetics associated with Chiton's Call Set, are listed in the in-game Item Shop. The set comprises four cosmetic items. They are:

Toshiro (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Toshiro's Carapace (Back Bling)

Barbed Katana (Pickaxe)

Warrior's Chiton (Item Wrap)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics that are part of the Toshiro Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 1,800 V-Bucks (the actual price is 2,300 V-Bucks).

The Toshiro Bundle is currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Those who want to purchase Toshiro (Outfit + LEGO Style) individually can do so as well. Costing 1,200 V-Bucks, the skin comes with Toshiro's Carapace (Back Bling). Barbed Katana (Pickaxe) and Warrior's Chiton (Item Wrap) can also be purchased individually for 800 and 300 V-Bucks, respectively.

How long could Toshiro Skin stay in the Item Shop?

Toshiro Skin could stay in the Item Shop until the start of next week (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Since it was just added to the Fortnite Item Shop today (April 11, 2024) for the very first time, Epic Games will want it to gain some exposure. For this reason, it could be listed until the start of next week or perhaps even longer. This will give players enough time to make an educated choice about whether to purchase it or not.

That said, once vaulted it will be rotated back into the Item Shop at a later date as it is not exclusive. If you missed out on purchasing it this time around, there's no need to fret. There will always be a next time.

