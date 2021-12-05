How to get a Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite has added a new item called the Victory Crown to Chapter 3 Season 1. Players who will be able to acquire the Crown will have to defend it, but doing so will help them in getting a wide range of attractive rewards.

Here's how players can get the Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The article will also explain if defending the Crown is worth the effort.

Guide to getting a Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Victory Crowns are automatically handed out to players when they place high enough (most likely Top 10 or Top 5) in Battle Royale mode.

However, getting the Victory Crown is a big responsibility. Players will start their next match wearing a Crown, and they'll have to defend it from opponents. If they fail to do so, the Crown will be given to the opponents who eliminate them.

Players can also drop the Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. This removes the item's visual aura and eligibility to win a Crowned Victory Royale.

Purpose of the Victory Crown in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Victory Crown undoubtedly seems like a high-risk, high-reward item. Players will get the following benefits from wearing it during games:

Bonus XP

The new season has only begun, and players already have a quick leveling-up method at their disposal. The Victory Crown grants bonus XP to the wielders for eliminations and other challenges.

Crowned Victory Royale

Another advantage of wearing the Victory Crown is that players will be able to get a special Crowned Victory Royale with it. Apparently, if a looper wins the game while wearing a Crown, they receive a slightly different Victory Royale screen where a Crown is added on top of the usual Victory Royale text.

In their latest Chapter 3 Season 1 post, Epic Games also mentioned that players could get an exclusive emote after winning a game with the Victory Crown.

Crafting Ingredient

As per iFireMonkey, the Victory Crown might be made a crafting ingredient. However, there's information on the product that will be made from them.

Overall, the Victory Crown is a competitive yet fun feature that has been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Loopers worldwide are more than excited to explore the new map that also contains OG locations such as Tilted Towers and Shifty Shafts.

