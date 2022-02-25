How to get the most XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The end date of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is lingering near. According to the ongoing Battle Pass, this season is expected to end on March 19. The upcoming season will be released immediately after the requisite downtime ends.

With only a few weeks left for the season to end, gamers are having a busy time grinding XP to unlock all the rewards in the Battle Pass. Grinding experience points can be exhausting unless gamers find some easy methods.

This article will reveal some steps to get the most XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 XP grind made easier

1) Complete quests in the game

Epic releases several types of quests in the game. Completing them in Chapter 3 Season 1 will grant them hoards of XP that can be used to rank up the Battle Pass tiers.

The weekly seasonal quests are pretty exciting, and often gamers are compelled to explore the island to complete the tasks. The Daily Quests often go unnoticed. However, it is also an acceptable method to rank up.

Milestone quests are available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and each has several levels. Therefore, completing them will guarantee quite a lot of XP for players.

2) Use the Creative mode

The Creative Mode can be used to grab a significant amount of XP in Chapter 3 Season 1. Several maps can be used to complete the tasks and gain experience points.

Some Creative XP maps also consist of certain glitches. Performing a set of actions on these maps will trigger the glitch and reward unlimited XPs to the gamers account.

3) Get more eliminations

With each elimination, gamers get to earn more XP. Since the game is all about surviving the impending storm and emerging as the last one standing, killing as many enemies as possible is essential to better your chances of winning a game.

Gamers should also emphasize getting a Victory Royale in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The higher number of wins will ensure that more XP is credited to the gamer's account.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar