How to get the most XP before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 ends

The curtains will be drawn over the ongoing season of Fortnite in less than three weeks. After downtime, gamers will embrace Chapter 3 Season 2 and be ready to drop onto the island and explore new content.

Before Chapter 3 Season 1 gets completely over, gamers prepare themselves to rake up every XP available in the game. Although the task may appear to be a cakewalk, loopers need to know the perfect strategy to get all the available experience points in Chapter 3 Season 1.

This article will reveal how to get the most XP before Chapter 3 Season 1 gives way to Chapter 3 Season 2.

Ways to earn more XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Get the Quests under your belt

To make the game more interesting, Epic has added several quests. Some of these quests get refreshed daily. Others stay for a few weeks, while the rest stay for the entire season.

Completing these quests in the game rewards gamers with XP that can be harvested to rank up in the Battle Pass before the ongoing season ends. Some tasks, such as Milestone Quests, have several levels. Completing each level will reward the same amount of XP, which translates to a massive amount of experience points at the end.

There are also unique challenges that the developers often introduce. Loopers should make sure to complete each of these challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to get more XP on their accounts.

2) Play the game strategically

Surviving the impending storm and the surrounding enemies in Fortnite is quite tricky, especially during the latter part. Without a proper strategy, players will falter significantly and get eliminated easily.

There should be a strategy in place, and players should emphasize defeating as many opponents as possible to get more XP. Ranking higher in the tiers and surviving the storms also grants XP.

Performing simple actions in the game, such as opening chests, consuming items, and fishing, also grants small amounts of XP. Players should not overlook these methods as well.

3) Use the Creative Mode

The beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 coincided with several XP Creative Modes making their entry into the game. These special maps have glitches that can be triggered by performing some simple actions.

Gamers who wish to get a considerable amount of XP before the season ends should get hold of some of these Creative Maps and start grinding right away.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar