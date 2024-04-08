How to get Zadie and Metal Mouth skins in Fortnite

The Zadie and Metal Mouth skins were added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 1. Their designs are inspired by cyborgs, and they appear augmented in nature. However, they are actually humans. Despite being a few years old, they still stand out due to their aesthetic. Coming across either of these skins in-game can be terrifying.

These skins are even more valuable now as they have LEGO Styles available. You can use them in LEGO Fortnite, which is a plus point for those who own the skins or want to obtain them. If you belong in the latter group, here is how to get the Zadie and Metal Mouth skins in Fortnite.

Zadie and Metal Mouth skins in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

Zadie and Metal Mouth skins are currently listed in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As of today (April 8, 2024), the Zadie and Metal Mouth skins, along with other cosmetics associated with the Metal Masq Set, are listed in the Item Shop. The set comprises five items and cosmetics. They are:

Zadie (Outfit + Unlockable Styles + LEGO Style)

Metal Mouth (Outfit + Unlockable Styles + LEGO Style)

Spiked Mace (Selectable Styles)

Zadie Challenges (Quest Pack)

Metal Mouth Challenges (Quest Pack)

Players interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Metal Masq Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,400 V-Bucks (the actual price is 3,200 V-Bucks).

Cosmetics associated with the Metal Masq Set can be purchased individually (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Those who want to purchase Zadie (Outfit + Unlockable Styles + LEGO Style) and Metal Mouth (Outfit + Unlockable Styles + LEGO Style) individually can proceed too. They cost 1,200 V-Bucks each and feature their respective Quest Packs: Zadie Challenges (Quest Pack) and Metal Mouth Challenges (Quest Pack).

The Spiked Mace (Selectable Styles) can be purchased individually as well for 800 V-Bucks. Unfortunately, there is no way to purchase either of the Quest Packs individually.

How long could Zadie and Metal Mouth Skins stay in the Item Shop?

Zadie and Metal Mouth skins could stay in the Item Shop until the next major update (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Zadie and Metal Mouth skins are no longer new to Fortnite, so Epic may choose to remove them from the Item Shop soon. They may be gone after the next major update v29.20, which is scheduled to be released tomorrow (April 9, 2024). They may be replaced with new cosmetics after the downtime.

However, they are not exclusive in nature. So, it is likely that they will be added back to the Item Shop eventually after a few weeks or months.

