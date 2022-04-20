How does gifting work in Fortnite: Everything explained

Fortnite can be played in several modes. Gamers can enter a match alone or along with friends to get a Victory Royale. While every game mode is enjoyable, it is even more fun when friends join the bandwagon and drop onto the island together.

Apart from playing together, exchanging gifts in the game also enhances the bonding between gamers. Epic Games has a beautiful system through which players can send and receive gifts and add exclusive items to their inventories.

It is essential to know how this feature works in the game. Therefore, this article will reveal how gifting works in Fortnite.

Fortnite gifting feature explained in detail

The developers release exclusive cosmetics for the game that can be claimed through the Item Shop. Players can buy these items for themselves and for gifting them to their Fortnite friends.

The steps involved in gifting an item to an in-game friend are listed below:

Navigate to the Item Shop from the lobby.

Scroll through the long list of items available and select the desired item.

Once the item is selected, the purchase option will pop up.

There will be an option called 'Buy as Gift'. Gamers will need to choose this option.

Once it is done, the system will ask the looper to select the friend's account the item will be gifted.

Select the desired friend from the list and click on Continue.

Gamers can send a personal text as well along with the gift.

They will need to choose the gift wrap and click Send to dispatch the gift.

Things to keep in mind before gifting anything in Fortnite

At times, gamers may face specific issues while gifting items to friends and acquaintances. Some of the ways out of these issues in the game are listed below:

Players must have their Two Factor Authentication enabled. This feature protects the account from harmful activities, especially those involving the purchase of items and gifting.

Gamers should also reach at least level 2 to be eligible to send gifts to their in-game friends.

The gamer can send a total of five gifts in a single day. If the limit is exceeded, they will need to wait for the cooldown to be over before they can send any gift.

Gamers cannot gift any item already owned by the other player.

It should also be noted that the sender and receiver must be Epic friends for more than two days. If this criterion fails, they cannot exchange gifts in the game.

They should keep these few things in mind to rectify any issues that may pop up from time to time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar