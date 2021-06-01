How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: All known XP glitches and more

The curtains will be dropped upon Fortnite Season 6 on June 7th. With only a few days left in the season, gamers are having a busy time grinding for XP and leveling up the Battle Pass tiers.

Gamers who own the Battle Pass can level up beyond tier 100. Loopers will get hold of certain in-game cosmetics by ranking up. Ranking up the tiers over such a short duration is a tedious task, and loopers have often wondered how to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Looking to complete the Fortnite Battle Pass fast?

1) Legendary and Epic Quests

One of the easiest methods to rank up the tiers is to complete the Legendary and Epic Quests. The XP rewards have been increased as compared to last season, and gamers have the opportunity to grind massive amounts of XP through these quests.

Loopers should take note that Epic and Legendary quests get updated every week. Therefore, they should try to complete the quests before the new set of challenges comes in.

Week 11 Epic and Legendary Quests will be available in 2 Hour & 30 Minutes

2) Rare Quests or Milestones

These are similar to Legendary Quests, and there are over 70 Rare Quests available in Fortnite Season 6. Each Rare Quest consists of five steps and completing each step rewards gamers with 12500XP.

Completing every stage of these Rare Quests will give gamers an immense amount of XP to rank up in the game before Season 7 kicks off.

Fortnite Season 6 | Milestones



Here's all 71 milestones (rare quests) this season in punchcard format. Each stage gives you 12.5k XP.



Here's all 71 milestones (rare quests) this season in punchcard format. Each stage gives you 12.5k XP.

3) Daily Quests

Every day, loopers are given three Daily Quests of the green rarity. Each of these quests rewards gamers with 22000 XP upon completion. Daily Quests are very easy and take little time to complete.

After the green rarity Daily Quests have been completed, gamers will be able to encounter Daily Quests of the gray rarity. Completing each of these quests will reward 2200 XP.

4) Spire Quests

Completing Spire Quests can be tedious for loopers. However, it is a good way to level up while learning about the storyline of the season in the process. Completing the Spire Quests rewards gamers with in-game items as well as 500,000XP.

Visit any of the Guardian Towers that can be found across the Fortnite Island to continue The Spire quests.

5) Creative Mode

Apart from the series of quests, another method that is useful when it comes to grinding XP is to spend time in Creative Mode.

Players will need to log in to Fortnite's Creative Mode. For every 15 minutes spent in Creative Mode, loopers will get over 25000 XP. They will be able to get this XP drop a maximum of five times a day.

fortnite creative mode kinda fun, its giving me big gmod vibes and i love it

6) Battle Lab

There is a glitch in Fortnite that allows loopers to complete all the regular challenges in the Battle Lab mode. Gamers will have to set their Battle Lab loot to anything but default.

Loopers will receive bonus XP and will be able to complete challenges by performing simple actions such as harvesting, consuming as well as eliminating.

Neues Video jetzt verfügbar:



New Fortnite XP Glitch: Doing Challenges in Battle Lab

These are some of the methods and glitches that players can use to gain significant amounts of XP and rank up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.