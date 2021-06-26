The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass packs some really cool cosmetics, including Sunny, Dr Slone, and Rick Sanchez from the Rick and Morty series.

In order to unlock these cosmetics, gamers need to unlock the pages of the Battle Pass by ranking up. After unlocking the Battle Pass page, gamers can buy these cosmetics with the help of Battle Stars.

Ranking up the tiers can be laborious and time-consuming. Gamers are eager to unlock these coveted cosmetics as fast as possible and have wondered how to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. This article will reveal some methods to level up fast in the game.

Fortnite Season 7: Leveling up is easier by following some simple procedure

1) Creative mode

Gamers who are staunch Battle Royale fans might find this mode not so appealing. However, gamers will be astounded to hear that spending time in the Creative mode fetches a significant amount of XP every day. Gamers can use this method to rank up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fortnite offers 25,200 XP for every 15 minutes spent in Creative mode. This XP bonus is available for a maximum of five times a day. Therefore, gamers can get 126,000 XP every day doing nothing at all.

Loopers can also complete certain tasks in Creative mode to get some more XP apart from the daily bonus.

Easy Life & O2 have partnered with Fortnite and have created an exclusive lobby track!2



This lobby track can be obtained by attending the live O2 event inside of Creative mode! (Island Code: 2500-3882-9781)



June 24th - 27th @ 3:30pm EST#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YTB6wkpLCB — Max // Fortnite News & Leaks 🛸 (@FNLeaksAndInfo) June 21, 2021

2) Milestone quests

The next method on how to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is completing the Milestone Quests. Epic has several unknown Milestone Quests in the game that fetch a lot of XP upon completion.

Each Milestone Quest consists of numerous other challenges that make ranking up easier than usual. However, getting hold of the complete list of quests is a difficult task, as they are not shown in the game.

Currently, Fortnite Season 7 consists of over 60 Milestone Quests, and each of these quests consists of five stages. Completing each stage grants a decent amount of XP. Therefore, completing all the challenges will fetch a lumpsum amount of XP.

3) IO chest Loot

IO chests are scattered across the island, and gamers often loot them to get hold of weapons and ammunition. Looting one chest grant around 315 XP. The numbers might be very low, but gamers should note that looting around 10 chests in a game will give over 3000 XP.

Applying this method over a period of time will add significant amounts of XP, which can be used to rank up faster in Fortnite Season 7.

4) Daily Quests and Weekly Quests

One of the best methods to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is by completing the Daily and Weekly Quests.

#Fortnite Week 3 Epic Quests are now live 📍



Jump in game now and earn up to 210,000 Xp



Week 3 Alien Artifacts are also live 👽



( My Challenge guides will resume next week 😊) pic.twitter.com/IpvNADScID — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) June 24, 2021

Completing these quests will grant gamers with regular XP that can be pivotal while ranking up the tiers.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod