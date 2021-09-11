How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and unlock skins before the season ends

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost at an end. Before Season 8 can take over, players will witness a massive live event that Epic Games announced a week ago, code-named Operation: Sky Fire. The live event will see an end to the alien invasion that started with the launch of Season 7.

Players who are still struggling to finish the Battle Pass do not have a lot of time on their hands to do so. Some of the best skins in the game are available in the Season 7 Battle Pass, including different variations of the Rick Sanchez skin, which is the most popular one this season. Here's a look at the best possible ways for players to gather XP to progress in the Battle Pass.

Best ways to level up quickly in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite players looking to level up quickly need to look out for epic and legendary quests that are periodically added to the game. Legendary quests are added every Wednesday, and completing these quests can give players a ton of XP. However, players need to finish these challenges quickly as legendary quests do not stay in the game for long.

Epic quests, on the other hand, are available until the end of the season. Players can complete it whenever they want, and Fortnite players who were slow with the Battle Pass at the beginning of the season can target these quests as their last-ditch effort to farm XP.

Another XP gaining avenue is milestone challenges. Some of these might prove troublesome, however, as the weapons and items required for all milestone challenges may not be in the game at all times. This includes vaulted weapons that do not make it to every season. If all else fails, players can try their hand at the Island Games quests.

Island Games quests are live in Fortnite, with a lot of XP waiting to be collected. Fortnite Season 7 also introduced Island Games quests, and they have a lot of XP and free rewards on offer if players can finish all the given quests.

These quests are available until the end of Season 7 and players will leapfrog a lot of Battle Pass levels by playing the designated LTMs required for these challenges.

