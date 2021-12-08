How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has finally arrived, and the new map, along with the brand new content, has driven gamers crazy. Everyone is busy enjoying their drop and exploring every nook and corner of the island.

Like previous seasons, Chapter 3 Season 1 also features a Battle Pass with some amazing in-game cosmetics. Unlocking these items will require gamers to grind valuable XP and rank up the tiers.

Even though loopers are playing the game and grinding XP, they are curious to know how to level up swiftly in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Level up faster using a few tricks

Daily Quests

Completing the Daily Quests is the most basic method to level up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Epic Games has introduced the Daily Bonus Goal, which consists of three tasks, and completing each of them rewards 15,000 XP to gamers. Therefore, they will have 45,000 XP at the end of each day.

Season Quests

The Season Quests get updated roughly every two weeks. Each quest rewards around 25,000 XP upon completion, and some of them have different stages as well.

Since the Season Quests will get updated every two weeks, the challenges will be interesting to complete as they'd add a different aspect to the game. Finishing the Season Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will reward gamers over 250,000 XP.

Milestone Quests

There are around 19 Milestone Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Each has 20 stages and completing each stage rewards loopers with 8000 XP.

They will earn 160,000 XP by completing a single Milestone Quest. Upon finishing all the Milestone Quests, players will earn around 3,040,000 XP.

Creative Mode

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 offers several Creative Mode gameplays that can be accessed from the lobby. Playing this mode can be fun as it provides different gameplay and acts as a break from the usual Battle Royale segment.

Accessing Creative Mode is not only limited to enjoying the game but also grinding some easy XP. Accolades are available in the mode, and many game modes offer XP to users upon completing simple tasks and spending time there.

