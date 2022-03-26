How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: A comprehensive guide

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass has a ton of exciting cosmetics. Accordingly, players wouldn't want to miss out on skins like Dr. Strange, The Origin, Prowler, etc.

However, to efficiently complete the Battle Pass before the season ends, collecting tons of XP through quests and challenges is essential. Every season, the developers introduce a new set of challenges that help players get XP.

Here is a quick guide that lists all the ways to level up fast in Chapter 3 Season 2.

How to quickly get XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Quests

The quest system in Chapter 3 Season 2 isn't too different from Chapter 3 Season 1. There are several types of quests which include:

2) Boot Camp

Boot Camp quests are unique where loopers can get used to the new mobility mechanics. Completing the Sprinting Boot Camp will grant 45,000 XP.

3) Rebuilding

The Rebuilding Quest is achieved as soon as players complete the Boot Camp. It's the same challenge and grants another 40,000 XP.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Quest Bundles:



- Bootcamp Tutorial (Tutorial for Sliding, Sprinting, Mantling

- No Permit (One Quest is related to Island Jammers)

- Milestone & Seasonal Bonus Goals (same system as last season) New Quest Bundles:- Bootcamp Tutorial (Tutorial for Sliding, Sprinting, Mantling- No Permit (One Quest is related to Island Jammers)- Milestone & Seasonal Bonus Goals (same system as last season)

4) Daily Quests

Despite the nerf, players can get 48,000 XP by completing the three Daily Quests. Each quest gives 16k XP (15k for Daily Bonus Goal and 1k for completion), and three new quests are added daily.

5) Weekly Quests

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will last for 11 weeks. Every week, players will get seven challenges, and completing each challenge gives 20,000 XP. Moreover, there's a Season Bonus Goal for finishing 2, 4 and 7 Season Quests at the moment.

Hence, loopers can expect 140,000 XP every week by completing the quests and over 120k XP from the Bonus Goals.

6) Milestones

There are 19 Milestones in Chapter 3 Season 2, with 20 stages each. This implies that there are 380 stages, and completing each step gives 7,000 XP. This takes the total XP output from Milestones to a staggering 2,660,000.

Milestone Bonus Goals grant 15k XP when players complete 10 and 20 Milestone Quest Stages.

HumblePig25 🇺🇦 @HPig25 To get to level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 you need exactly 15 Million XP!



If you complete all of your milestones you can get 2.52 Mil with the bonus goals another 300,000!



If you complete all Season challenges you can get 1.4 Mil with bonus goals another 1.2 Mil To get to level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 you need exactly 15 Million XP!If you complete all of your milestones you can get 2.52 Mil with the bonus goals another 300,000!If you complete all Season challenges you can get 1.4 Mil with bonus goals another 1.2 Mil

7) LTMs

The games in Imposter LTM take around 4-8 minutes and give over 12,000 XP every time.

The best XP grinder in the game, Lootstation, also uses the mode for quickly getting hundreds of thousands of XP.

Anyone tired of standard quests and Battle Royale gameplay can try out the LTMs for fun and loads of XP.

8) XP Glitches

XP glitches in Fortnite have been prominent since Chapter 2 Season 8, and loopers can still exploit them without getting banned.

The new Fortnite season has just arrived, and there is already an abundance of Creative maps with hidden XP devices that give millions of XP within minutes.

The most obvious way to get XP in Fortnite is to play the game. Every game has minor challenges related to eliminations, finding landmarks, POIs, and more. Completing such challenges frequently and using LTMs and glitches can help loopers reach Level 200 in a few weeks.

