How to level up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Power leveling, XP Glitches, Creative AFK glitch, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is ending soon, but players haven't struggled much to complete their Battle Pass and unlock the Carnage skin. Even though the Quests and Punchcards system has been quite rewarding this season, loopers have relied on several other methods for leveling up.

These include Power leveling, XP glitches, Creative mode, and more. Here's a quick guide for players to level up quickly before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends.

Power leveling in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Every season, Fortnite allows power leveling, where players can earn Supercharged XP. However, the Supercharged XP is available for two weeks only, and the two Power Leveling weekends in the ongoing season were:

October 22- October 25

October 29- November 1

Unfortunately, the Power Leveling weekends for Chapter 2 Season 8 have passed. Players can expect to use these mechanics in Chapter 3 Season 1.

XP Glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

XP Glitches have been frequent throughout Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Even though Epic Games wastes no time in patching such glitches, here are some methods that are still working.

Creative AFK glitch

To activate the Creative AFK glitch, players first need to enter the Creative island with code- 0088-7954-2363?v=59.

The island has edit courses and loopers need to enter Edit Course 1. Before starting, they have to place a floor where there is a hole in the ceiling. Thereafter, towards the end of the course, loopers must edit along the left corner of the floor.

The final step is to just reach the floor that was placed in the beginning, and edit one of its sides. Upon following these steps accurately, players will get unlimited XP or simply running on the edited floor.

YouTuber Zalltroe performed and showcased the unlimited AFK XP glitch in a recent video:

Such Creative glitches have become more than common lately, and they often require players to just follow some simple steps and then get infinite XP.

Lastly, beginners must complete all their Character punchcards first and then opt for other glitches and methods. Owing to the massive XP buffs, even the Daily and Weekly Punchcards provide a ton of XP.

All in all, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is approaching its end the The End event is closer than ever. The hype surrounding Chapter 3 Season 1 has been sky-scraping, thanks to leaks and theories regarding the new map.

