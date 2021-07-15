How long will it take players to unlock the full Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

It's been more than a month has passed since Fortnite Season 7 was released by Epic. The Alien-themed season has garnered a lot of attention, and the developers have kept things interesting by rolling out regular updates for Fortnite Season 7.

The new season has rolled out a new Battle Pass that contains several cosmetics and in-game items. Gamers have been grinding XPs to level up fast and unlock the tiers of the Battle Pass.

Some gamers have often asked how long it will take to unlock the complete Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

For some reason on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 battle pass trailer video, it shows that hub thing for the ufo to be cyan or jade color instead of the one we got rn being purple. pic.twitter.com/rHWg0FIcSd — Sunny (@SunShinr13) July 14, 2021

To unlock all the pages in the Battle Pass, gamers need to reach Level 90 or claim 90 rewards.

Fortnite Season 7: Unlocking Battle Pass requires massive amounts of XP

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass has had some significant changes as compared to the previous ones. Epic scrapped off the old system and introduced pages in the Battle Pass system.

Each page of the Battle Pass consists of several cosmetics and other in-game items. Ranking up the tiers unlocks the pages. To unlock the rewards, gamers will need to collect Battle Stars.

To unlock every level of the Battle Pass, gamers will be required to grind around 7,570,000 XP to reach level 100 of the Battle Pass.

Purchasing the Season 7 Battle Pass unlocks the first page automatically. For the rest of the pages, gamers will need to rank up the tiers or claim a certain number of rewards.

The detailed list is given below:

Page 2: Claim 5 rewards on Page 1 or reach Level 10.

Claim 5 rewards on Page 1 or reach Level 10. Page 3: Claim 11 rewards on Pages 1-2 or reach Level 20.

Claim 11 rewards on Pages 1-2 or reach Level 20. Page 4: Claim 18 rewards on Pages 1-3 or reach Level 30.

Claim 18 rewards on Pages 1-3 or reach Level 30. Page 5: Claim 26 rewards on Pages 1-4 or reach Level 40.

Claim 26 rewards on Pages 1-4 or reach Level 40. Page 6: Claim 36 rewards on Pages 1-5 or reach Level 50.

Claim 36 rewards on Pages 1-5 or reach Level 50. Page 7: Claim 48 rewards on pages 1-6 or reach Level 60.

Claim 48 rewards on pages 1-6 or reach Level 60. Page 8: Claim 61 rewards on pages 1-7 or reach Level 70.

Claim 61 rewards on pages 1-7 or reach Level 70. Page 9: Claim 75 rewards on pages 1-8 or reach Level 80.

Claim 75 rewards on pages 1-8 or reach Level 80. Page 10: Claim 90 rewards on pages 1-9 or reach Level 90.

Ranking up each page of the Battle Pass will unlock 5 Battle Stars. Therefore, gamers will be able to unlock 500 Battle Stars at the end of the Battle Pass. Loopers can use these Battle Stars to unlock in-game items at the Battle Pass page.

Epic has revealed bonus rewards that are unlocked with the help of Battle Stars. There are two bonus reward pages in Fortnite Season 7.

These bonus pages consist of some of the most exclusive in-game items and Fortnite skins. Each bonus reward page consists of items that require a total of 100 Battle Stars to unlock. Therefore, gamers will need to have 200 Battle Stars to unlock the bonus reward items in Fortnite.

