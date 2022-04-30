How to mantle 5 times in five seconds in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 introduced mantling as an essential mechanic in the game. It allows players to easily climb walls and other obstacles on the map without wasting materials.

Traversing around the map has become easier and faster with mantling. The community has appreciated the addition of new mechanics to the game.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is live in the game and underway with multiple new challenges that players need to complete to earn XP for Battle Pass progression. Week 6 challenges are live, and players need to mantle five times in five seconds to finish a particular challenge.

RutgerK @RutgerK_



Season Quests:



Mantle 5 Times in 5 Seconds:



Omni Chips Locations:



Good luck! The #Fortnite Week 6 Seasonal Quests & Omni Chips Challenges are now LIVE!Season Quests: youtu.be/o3MuH06rFKU Mantle 5 Times in 5 Seconds: youtu.be/wrTOXksh70A Omni Chips Locations: youtube.com/watch?v=87elci… Good luck! The #Fortnite Week 6 Seasonal Quests & Omni Chips Challenges are now LIVE!▶️ Season Quests: youtu.be/o3MuH06rFKU▶️ Mantle 5 Times in 5 Seconds: youtu.be/wrTOXksh70A▶️ Omni Chips Locations: youtube.com/watch?v=87elci…Good luck! https://t.co/RDwls6zgnZ

The challenge sounds quite tricky at first glance. However, it can be quickly completed and easily with a small trick. This article will provide an easy guide for loopers who struggle to meet the challenge and want to finish it to earn the extra rank XP.

How to quickly mantle five times in 5 seconds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

To complete the Week 6 challenge, players will have to mantle five times in five seconds to earn 20,000 XP. Players will first have to join any mode where building is enabled.

This has to be separately mentioned this season because Epic Games has introduced "no build" modes for players who like to play the Battle Royale without any material hazard.

After entering the mode, players will need to find a free spot after harvesting some wood for the challenge.

Next, they will have to create an "X" with walls. This can be done by building two walls in a straight line and then building two more walls in between, cutting the first line in half.

After completing the structure, players can easily jump and mantle from one wall to another. It will seem a bit like an activity people often carry out in gyms, but the challenge can be completed in five seconds with proper timing.

Players can watch the video above for the easiest way to complete the activity. To mantle, all players will have to do is go towards the walls and press jump and keep holding the button to hang onto it.

Being a Season Challenge, this task is not time-bound. Players can complete it at any time before the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 to attain the XP.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar