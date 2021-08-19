How to mark an alien parasite in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 11 challenges)

Shortly after the aliens began invading the island of Fortnite, eggs started to appear in random locations; first in specific regions of the island, but soon they were everywhere.

It didn't take long for them to hatch, and eventually spread out to populate much of the island. Now, with Holly Hatchery firmly under alien control, the parasites have increased in number, and have even begun latching onto the wildlife on the island and infecting them.

Sometimes all you need is some time alone. 🌺



Please let me know what you think. 😳



RTs / likes very appreciated! ❤️#Fortnite #FortniteArt #Dreamflower pic.twitter.com/KaORgiTcfA — mart 🍉 (@martbtw) October 2, 2019

However, despite these problems, the NPC known as Dreamflowers seems to think that these creatures are merely misunderstood, and with a bit of love and affection, they would change.

She's looking for volunteers to venture out and seek alien parasites to mark them for unknown purposes. Loopers who manage to complete this task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points, and perhaps even a newfound appreciation for these misunderstood creatures.

"Mark an Alien Parasite" Fortnite week 11 Epic challenge (Image via iFireMonkey)

Note: Fortnite Week 11 Epic challenges go live on August 19, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Mark an Alien Parasite" Fortnite week 11 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to find and mark an alien parasite. Although the challenge is easy, players will have to be quick as they keep moving about quite rapidly.

However, having said that, finding an alien parasite won't be a challenge, as they now freely move about the island. They have become so numerous in nature, that players can often encounter more than one in a small area.

Where to find an alien parasite in Fortnite Season 7

Although alien parasites can be found all over the island, there are certain places on the map where players can find them in bulk, which is both a good and bad thing.

A good place to find alien parasites currently would be on the western side of Craggy Cliffs. The enigmatic alien NPC known as Zyg and Choppy is currently patrolling the area and laying down alien eggs following the Fortnite 17.40 update.

i thought he was laying an egg in the first pic — sabrina MDNI 🔞 (@GottSxbrinatoon) August 17, 2021

How to mark an alien parasite in Fortnite Season 7

Marking an alien parasite functions in much the same way as one would mark weapons, enemies or items in-game. Players simply need to get a clear line of sight in order to mark the creature - preferably before it latches onto the players' face.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Will Smith and J Balvin Icon Series skin, Moss Legends bundle, Bim Bam Toi emote, and more

Edited by Sabine Algur