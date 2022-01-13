How much XP do you need for every level in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has introduced one of the best Battle Passes in the game's history, including the likes of Spider-Man, Ronin, and other characters. Players worldwide are working hard to quickly level up and swing across the map in their favorite skins.

However, unlocking all 200 levels of the Battle Pass to collect the bonus styles is a tedious task. Even amidst the abundance of XP glitches, players have to devote a bunch of time and effort to level up.

Here's how much XP is required to complete every level in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Total XP required to complete Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 calculated

In total, players have to earn 14,810,000 XP to complete the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. This might seem like an unachievable goal at first glance, but an organized approach can definitely help in unlocking the bonus styles way before the season ends.

There are daily and weekly challenges, and the developers have re-introduced milestone quests as well. Upon completion, these quests and milestones give out noticeable amounts of XP.

This is a detailed breakdown of the XP requirements in Chapter 3 Season 1:

Level 1 to 2 - 40,000 XP

- 40,000 XP Level 2 to 3 - 50,000 XP

- 50,000 XP Level 3 to 4 - 50,000 XP

- 50,000 XP Level 4 to 5 - 60,000 XP

- 60,000 XP Level 5 to 6 - 60,000 XP

- 60,000 XP Level 6 to 200- 75,000 XP for each level.

How to earn XP and level up the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Players can get XP by simply playing matches and getting Victory Royales, but interestingly, some XP glitches in Creative mode grant limitless XP. Ever since the introduction of Accolade devices, Creative mode has helped loopers gain over 1 million XP in just a minute.

It is no surprise that the community has majorly relied on Creative glitches for XP this season. Epic Games won't ban players for doing so, which is another reason why creators are intentionally adding bugs to their maps.

On the flip side, players who do not wish to engage in glitches can always unlock 200 levels of the Battle Pass by logging in daily, completing challenges and quests, and getting more and more eliminations.

Edited by Danyal Arabi