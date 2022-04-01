How much XP do you need per level in Fortnite? XP progression explained in detail

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is here and the two factions are gearing up for the war to establish their dominance over the island. Dr. Strange has arrived from the Marvel universe to assist gamers and can be unlocked from the battle pass along with other cosmetics.

Getting all the rewards from the battle pass will require gamers to level up the tiers. Ranking up will require gamers to rake up a significant XP in the game. Players need to be dedicated and invest regular time and effort to reach their goals.

It is important to know exactly how much XP is required at each level in Fortnite. This article will briefly discuss the issue.

XP for each level in Fortnite revealed

iFireMonkey ( ꈍᴗꈍ) @iFireMonkey Every Level from Level 1 to Level 201 require 75,000 XP. This includes the early levels like Level 1.



Earning XP in Fortnite is quite a daunting task. However, there are several methods through which gamers can harness the points and rank up the tiers. Even though there is no level cap in the Fortnite tiers, usually, gamers aim to reach level 200 by the end of a season so that they can unlock all the rewards.

Therefore, it is important to know how much XP gamers need to level up in Fortnite. The requisite XP for unlocking the tiers undergoes minor changes almost every season.

As of Chapter 3 Season 2, gamers need 75,000 XP to unlock a tier in the game. However, there is a catch. This equation works till level 200. From level 1 to level 201, gamers will need 75,000 XP for each level.

Beyond level 201, the required points increase by 400 XP for each level. This means that gamers will need 75,400 XP to go from level 201-to 202 and 75,800 XP from level 202-to 203.

How much XP is required to reach level 100 and level 200 in Chapter 3 Season 2

As per the aforementioned XP requirements to level up in Chapter 3 Season 2, it is quite easy to calculate the total experience points needed to reach level 100. Gamers will need 7,425,000 XP to go from level 1 to level 100.

Some players prefer reaching level 200 to unlock all the bonus rewards as well. Players will need 14,925,000 XP to reach tier 200 in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by Srijan Sen