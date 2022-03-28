How to do the Parkour glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Mobility mechanics like Parkour have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The gameplay now feels quicker than ever, and building has been removed from public matches.

However, Epic Games hasn't removed building and editing from game modes like Arena and Creative. This implies that loopers can build and perform Parkour in these modes.

Here's a glitch that occurs when loopers try to mix building with Parkour.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 glitch lets players fly

With the new mechanics, several glitches have also arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. From the Cow Catcher vehicle mod to Parkour, it seems like every new feature has some bugs that can be exploited.

Prominent creator arfuh recently showcased some bugs related to building. The reason behind these unexpected coding errors is Parkour and Mantle.

For the first glitch, arfuh built a ramp and then a wall. He then built another wall towards the right and then made a triangle edit while in the air.

Interestingly, as soon as the edit was confirmed, the player was able to use the edited wall as a launchpad. He achieved a massive jump boost and placed several ramps while comfortably flying.

Another glitch that can help loopers in flying was showcased by the creator. He placed a standard floor above a ramp and then made a 3/4th floor edit. Thereafter, they reset the edit and placed a wall above the floor.

The goal is to place the wall and use the newly introduced 'Mantle' feature simultaneously. It is recommended to spam the jump button to perform this glitch successfully.

It is worth noting that these glitches cannot be exploited to gain unfair competitive advantages. In fact, the fall damage after flying for a few seconds is enough to eliminate a player.

Will building return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Even though casual players absolutely love 'no building' in Fortnite, it is safe to assume that building and editing will be back soon. Leakers claimed that the mechanic had been removed for a week and should ideally return in the next two days (28-29 March).

HYPEX @HYPEX When Fortnite enables the "No Building" side modes after building returns to the core modes, the damage to environment in those modes will be reduced by 25% when it's dealt by weapons (not pickaxes), so people can use environment as cover more often! When Fortnite enables the "No Building" side modes after building returns to the core modes, the damage to environment in those modes will be reduced by 25% when it's dealt by weapons (not pickaxes), so people can use environment as cover more often!

Moreover, Epic Games might have to focus on fixing the aforementioned bugs before reintroducing building in public matches. It is evident that sweaty players who rely on building to win their games aren't happy with the glitches that occur due to Parkour and Mantle.

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 2 is live, and the community's response has been overwhelmingly positive so far. The upcoming updates are expected to bring in new weapons and features amidst the war between The Seven and the Imagined Order.

