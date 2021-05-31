How to pick the best Fortnite keybinds for beginners

Adapting to the keybinds is an essential aspect of Fortnite. The game has developed considerably, and the competitiveness has increased over the last few seasons. Therefore, beginners often wonder how to pick the best keybind to fare well in the game.

Building structures in Fortnite is essential as it shields the gamer from opponents' attacks. Therefore, a proper keybind setup is necessary for gamers to survive longer and ultimately march towards victory.

With so many options in hand, it becomes difficult for beginners to choose the best setup. This article will reveal how to pick the best keybind in Fortnite.

Keybinds can make or break a Fortnight match

One of the predominant keybind layouts for gamers lies around the WASD region. Gamers are accustomed to using these controls, and therefore the entire keybind should be set up around these four keys.

Gamers must note that the keybind setup should be done so that it is easily accessible and comfortable.

The WASD should be reserved as the movement keys as they form the basic setup. Weapons should be assigned numeric keys just above the alphabet keys.

The following list will reveal the weapons and their associated keys:

Harvesting Tool : 1

: 1 Weapon Slot 1 : 2

: 2 Weapon Slot 2 : 3

: 3 Weapon Slot 3: 4

It isn't easy to reach beyond four with the WASD setup. Therefore, gamers are advised to slot the remaining two weapons in X and Y, respectively.

For other actions such as sprinting and jumping, gamers should follow the following setup:

Reload : Tab

: Tab Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Crouch : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Use : E

: E Sprint: Left Shift

To build structures in Fortnite, the following setup can be used by gamers:

Floor - F

- F Stairs - Q

- Q Roof - R

- R Wall - C

To access the inventory, gamers can use the 'I' button. The 'M' button can be assigned to access the map of Fortnite.

Mouse settings for Fortnite beginners:

Shoot / Construct: Left Mouse Click

Left Mouse Click Switch Construction Materials / Target: Right Mouse Click

Right Mouse Click Build Roof:: Extra Mouse Button 1

Extra Mouse Button 1 Build Stairs: Extra Mouse Button 2

Extra Mouse Button 2 Build Floor: Extra Mouse Button 3

Extra Mouse Button 3 Build Wall: Extra Mouse Button 4

These settings give a fair idea to beginners as to how to set up keybinds for Fortnite.

It is expected that the comfort and ease of access of the keys will differ among gamers. The settings mentioned above are just guides so gamers can change the keybinds according to their needs and comfort.

Also, many gamers might not have a mouse with side buttons. They can customize the keybind according to their choices.