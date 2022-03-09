How to properly pre-fire in Fortnite and win 80% of your fights

Pre-fire is undoubtedly one of the most effective strategies in Fortnite. By mastering this skill, loopers can end a fight even before it begins.

However, getting better at pre-fire requires constant hard work. There are several aspects that need to be considered, and pro players like Mongraal, Bugha, Clix, and Zayt have won several matches owing to it.

Here's a quick guide for loopers to properly pre-fire in Fortnite.

Tips and tricks to get better at pre-fire in Fortnite

As the name suggests, pre-fire refers to shooting at an opponent by judging their next move. Usually, loopers can use this strategy in fights when the enemy is boxing themselves in or when they're low on health.

Accordingly, these are some tips and tricks:

1) Focus on audio and opponents' movements

The most basic yet effective way to get good at pre-fire is to listen closely to the footsteps and notice opponents' movements.

During a fight, when players are spraying the wall built by an opponent, the latter usually edits the wall to perform a right-hand peek shot. However, whenever the opponent switches between a weapon and edits, players can listen to a sound. At the exact moment when the wall is edited, players can shoot at the enemy and hit them with an unexpected shot.

The same applies to visual movements. When the enemy opens up their build (and they'll have a map in their hand), players can quickly shoot them.

2) Baiting

Baiting isn't the same as pre-firing, but both these techniques are related to each other.

For instance, players can pull out their pickaxe and swing it once or twice during a box fight. This will lure the enemy into making an edit and creating space for a peek shot.

As soon as the opponent begins to edit, players can switch their weapons, pre-fire, and end the fight.

Hayes @Hayes_fn SURELY THIS IS THE FASTEST PRE FIRE IN FORTNITE HISTORY????? SURELY THIS IS THE FASTEST PRE FIRE IN FORTNITE HISTORY????? https://t.co/nTqikDtrzj

Here's a clip of pro player benjyfishy, who knocked down an opponent with the perfect pre-fire:

With the arrival of spray and pray meta in Chapter 3 Season 1, pre-fire can be a highly rewarding strategy in Fortnite. Loopers can practice it on Creative maps and use it against actual players in-game.

