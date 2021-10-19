How to recover the Spirit Vessel after using a Shadow stone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Dark Jonesy is back with another Fortnite questline, marking the first NPC to get a second questline this season. Punchcard questlines have replaced the weekly challenges and rather than just getting challenges given to them, Fortnite players have to find and talk to the NPCs before collecting and completing their challenges.
Dark Jonesy's questline includes a challenge to recover a Spirit Vessel. Fortnite players have to find Dark Jonesy and complete his first challenge in order to get to this stage. Here's how to do it.
Finding Dark Jonesy and completing the Spirit Vessel quest in Fortnite
Dark Jonesy can be found wandering around near the wreckage at Steamy Stacks. When Fortnite players see the familiar chat icon pop up, they will be able to find his exact location. Steamy Stacks is found all the way in the northeast corner of the map, so landing there outright is recommended.
The first challenge from Dark Jonesy (for his second questline) is to collect scrolls at different IO bases. Players need to visit at least two to complete it. They can be found here:
- North of Dirty Docks
- South of Holly Hedges
- Southwest of Sludgy Swamp
- On the mountain to the southwest of Misty Meadows
- To the southeast of the center of the map
- Corny Crops
- To the east of Pleasant Park
After collecting the appropriate amount of scrolls, players can move to the second stage, which is to use a shadow stone and recover the Spirit Vessel. Fortnite players can find shadow stones in a lot of locations, especially the alien crash sites. Most of the corrupted areas of the map have them as well.
The best place to complete this challenge is at the crash site to the southeast of Holly Hedges. Players can then move north to find the tree with the spirit vessel. Players need to interact with it as a shadow figure.
Once players finish collecting scrolls and find the Spirit Vessel in Fortnite, they'll have access to the rest of Dark Jonesy's quests, which are:
Also Read
- Collect Scrolls at different IO bases
- Use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel
- Touch a Cube
- Destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments
- Return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his Vision
These quests are live now.