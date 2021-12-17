How to ride Crows and other Wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The addition of wildlife in Fortnite has made the game more realistic than ever. These animals freely roam the map, and Epic Games has added several challenges that require gamers to hunt down wildlife.

Adding wildlife to Fortnite has changed the game a lot, and since it has been a success, Epic frequently adds new animals to the island. Players have often enquired whether it is possible to ride crows and other wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

The answer is in the affirmative. However, it comes with a bit of a twist.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man web-shooter will help ride wildlife

Spider-Man's arrival in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been exciting. Loopers are having a gala time changing into the costume and rotating on the island with the help of the mythical web-shooters.

It was recently revealed that web-shooters could be used differently. The Mythic Item shoots a web sling that attaches to any surface and flings users forward.

You can attach to animals too with the Spiderman Mythic lmao (clip via @JoshMDW You can attach to animals too with the Spiderman Mythic lmao (clip via @JoshMDW)https://t.co/yZcsbtVgpU

Gamers have utilized this mechanism and revealed they could ride on wildlife and crows in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Loopers will have to point the web-shooter in the direction of the animal and shoot at it to attach themselves with the beast. As and when the animal moves, gamers will also move accordingly.

How will this benefit players?

One of the most beneficial aspects of using the web-shooter on animals is that they are highly unpredictable. Wild animals can rotate steadily, and Mythic shooters provide an added movement boost.

When the two factors combine, loopers experience twice the speed and can easily get away from an enemy ambush or rush at opponents unaware of the lurking danger.

Loopers should be aware of just one thing. While riding wildlife using Spider-Man's mythic web-shooters is quite exciting, it is discouraged to use them close to the storm. The animals might drag the player into the storm, leading to significant health loss.

