How to Sit Out in Fortnite (2024)

One of the most commonly asked questions is how to Sit Out in Fortnite. Since most players seldom decide to take a backseat while playing or leave the party and log out, the need to Sit Out is limited. As such, most do not know how to Sit Out in Fortnite or what it even means. Nevertheless, it is not rocket science, and it is fairly easy to do so during a session.

This option is available to everyone and can be accessed in-game. Activating this option is straightforward and can be toggled on and off as needed. That being said, here is how to Sit Out in Fortnite.

How to Sit Out in Fortnite, explained

As mentioned, the ability to Sit Out is available to everyone and does not take long to activate in-game. This is a great feature to use when you want to take a break from playing but do not want to leave your current party. This allows you to keep the game on and avoid having to boot up again.

That said, here are the steps needed to go about enabling the feature in-game.

1) Start the game and click on the profile icon in the top right

Start your game (Image via Epic Games)

After booting the game, look for your profile icon at the top right of the screen. It will showcase the current Outfit you are using in-game. If it is not visible, consider rebooting the game. This could be caused due to a visual glitch.

2) Click on the profile icon to bring up the "Social" menu; click on the profile icon again

Click on the profile icon to the top right. (Image via Epic Games)

After you click on the profile icon, the Social menu will be brought up. This is from where you will be available to access an array of settings and your in-game friends list. If there is nothing to change here, go ahead and click the profile icon again.

3) Look for the "Participation" option and toggle it

Click on the "Participation" option and toggle it. (Image via Epic Games)

Upon clicking on the profile icon a second time, it will bring you to a brand new tab. Look for the Participation option and toggle it. Once toggled from "Playing" to "Sit Out," you will no longer take part in any in-game activity despite being attached to a Squad. With that, you now know how to Sit Out in Fortnite.

To revert this setting, follow the same steps and toggle the option off when ready to jump back into a match. Remember, there is no limit to how often you can toggle it on and off. Feel free to use it as and when needed.

