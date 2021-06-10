How to tame wildlife in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite added some wild animals in Chapter 2, Season 6, and those animals became an integral part of the crafting system. The system was used to upgrade guns and items to give the players a better chance against enemies with powerful weapons.

In addition, collecting took up a significant amount of time in the match, making the mid-game in every match quite a busy time for every Fortnite player. While many players complained they were bored of how slow the games felt, others liked this bit. Somehow the crafting process stuck, and players started to interact with animals in Fortnite.

There are four different animals in Fortnite currently apart from the loot llamas who are now live and running in the game. Every animal is specific to a region, and they now serve as companions as the crafting system from the 'Primal' season is no longer in the game.

Fortnite currently has chickens, frogs, boars, and wolves in the game. However, players might be wondering how to tame these animals. Only boars and wolves can be tamed. Chickens need to be caught, and frogs currently serve no purpose, but players can choose to chase one around the map anyway.

How to tame wolves and boars in Fortnite

Wolves and boars are specific to woodland areas, but boars can sometimes be spotted near farmlands like Colossal Crops. Both animals are aggressive and might attack when approached. Wolves hang around in packs while boars appear to be solitary.

Drop into any woodland area or farmland to sight wolves or boars.

Kill any animal and collect the meat they drop. Collect vegetables in the farmlands, like tomatoes and corn.

The wolves can be tamed with meat, so throw meat at the wolves and wait for them to approach it. After that, press F to tame the wolf.

Boars can be tamed with veggies, so throw corn or tomatoes and wait for the animal to approach. Similar to the wolves, press and hold F to tame the boar.

These animals will now follow the player across the map and charge at enemies shooting at the player.

Players can also catch a chicken and fly for a short while. Other than that, chickens currently serve no purpose in Fortnite.

