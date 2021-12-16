Fortnite WinterFest 2021 (Day 1): How to unlock free WinterFest 2021 banner in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 is finally here with new challenges and rewards for loopers worldwide. The return of the frosty fest was one of the most anticipated events in Chapter 3 Season 1, and from the looks of it, it will live up to expectations.

The rewards for WinterFest 2021 have finally been decrypted by prominent leakers, and here's how players can unlock them.

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 rewards and how to get them

Leaker iFireMonkey has decrypted the rewards for WinterFest 2021. These include:

Winterfest 2021 Banner

Foundation Contrail

Holiday Sweater Wrap

Winterfest 2021 Loading Screen

Winterfest 2021 Music Pack

Epic Yarn Emote

Scholar Festive Skin (not Blizzabelle)

Scholar Festive Pickaxe

Winter Lights Wrap

Winterfest 2021 Spray

Shovel Male Pickaxe

Fortnite x Matrix Glider

Animated Winterfest 2021 Emoticon

Players should not be disappointed that the Frozen Peely skin isn't part of this list. As per iFireMonkey, the character will slowly melt and will be available as a free reward soon.

It is worth noting that the the Blizabelle skin, which is the blue style of the Scholar Festive skin, will only be available to players who play Fortnite through the Epic Games Launcher.

This naturally implies that only PC players will be able to get the Blizabelle skin for free during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Surprisingly, Fortnite is giving the Sentinel glider as a free reward to players. The Matrix crossover was in the works for a long time, and it is undoubtedly great that such an anticipated crossover has been included in the free rewards.

How to get the free WinterFest 2021 rewards

An updated version of the Crackshot Cabin has returned to Fortnite with WinterFest 2021. Players can visit the cabin and collect a free reward for the next 2 weeks. One reward can be collected each day.

Moreover, visiting the cozy fire grants random amounts of XP to the players.

Apart from the free rewards, loopers will also get quests and challenges in WinterFest 2021 and completing them will most likely give out additional rewards.

Interestingly, the free rewards can be collected even if players do not complete the challenges.

A ton of frosty challenges were decrypted by iFireMonkey recently:

All in all, it is safe to assume that the Fortnite community will have a blast during WinterFest 2021. In the coming weeks, players can also expect a ton of frosty and Christmas themed cosmetics to arrive in the Item Shop.

