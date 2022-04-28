How to use Accolades in Fortnite Creative? XP Device explained

The popularity of Fortnite is primarily due to its Battle Royale mode. However, gamers also hold a strong affinity for the Creative mode. The Creative mode has several islands, each of which can be accessed with specific codes. Loopers usually have to enter the islands and complete certain objectives such as building, shooting, or surviving.

Creative maps are also quite popular as some of them allow loopers to earn XP. The XP system is usually set up with the help of Accolades. This feature is available in the game and those who are designing a Creative map have the option to set up Accolades.

However, not many players have a clear idea of how to use this feature. Hence, this article will reveal the necessary steps to use Accolades in Fortnite Creative.

Fortnite Creative mode: Accolades explained

Usually, gamers earn XP in the Battle Royale mode by performing certain actions or by completing certain missions. Similarly, players can earn XP in Creative mode by interacting with the island.

When gamers interact with the island, a response is sent to the Accolades present on the map. The device then receives the signal and grants the requisite XP to the gamers' accounts.

For the XP system to work, gamers need to set up the Accolades device while designing the map. This can be done by following the steps mentioned below:

Click the Tab key on the Build mode to access the Creative inventory screen.

Click on the Devices option.

Scroll the entire list to get the required device. One can even use the Search button to complete the action.

Click on Place Now to immediately put it on the island. Gamers can also put it on the Quick Bar to place it later on.

If Loopers are using multiple Accolades devices, it is advisable to define them individually. Gamers can enter the name, write a short description, and even add the value of XP rewards.

Fortnite Creative Accolade XP reward system explained

Usually, the XP reward system in Fortnite Battle Royale stands for a definite amount of experience points that are granted to gamers. However, it is a bit different for the Creative mode setup. The XP system here is weighted, there is no definite amount of XP. Gamers are rewarded based on the various criteria and challenges that exist on the map.

There are five options for choosing the XP reward: Very Small, Small, Medium, Large, and Very Large. The amount of XP rewarded depends upon the number of Accolades present on the island. It also depends on how frequently an Accolade is rewarded on that island. The system considers all these factors and then dispatches the XP to the gamers' accounts.

After Accolades has been set up, it undergoes a calibration process before it is published. The calibration test puts the island into a series of playtests to determine the XP that can be earned from it.

