How to use Fortnite Tiermaker in 2021

Fortnite tier lists are highly sought-after in the community as players can easily learn which weapons or cosmetics are the most popular in the game. Players often take periodic breaks from a game and return later only to realize that a lot has changed during that time.

This is common with games that are regularly updated with new content. However, tier lists come in very handy during these times, as players can only view what's trending in a particular Fortnite season and jump back into the game.

Furthermore, experienced players often create tier lists to give their opinion on what they think are the best weapons in Fortnite. Players can also create tier lists of their own and share them within the community.

Using Tier Maker for multiple Fortnite tier lists

Tier Maker is a pretty popular website for patrons who seek to make extensive tier lists quickly. Tier Maker allows players to create custom tier lists for weapons in Fortnite based on any category of their choice.

Players can also view multiple tier lists that are popular on the site. They can search for Fortnite from the vast variety of categories available on the site. Fortnite has multiple sub categories on Tier Maker. Below are a few popular ones:

Fortnite Every Skin

All Fortnite Weapons

All Fortnite Battle Pass Skins

All Fortnite Collab Skins

Best Fortnite Players

Every Fortnite Location

Fortnite Crew Cosmetic Tier List

Fortnite Pros

These are only a few of the vast number of categories available for Fortnite enthusiasts. Players can simply select any category and drop in to a blank tier list that will have all the required components present below.

Screen grab of a custom Fortnite weapon tier list in Tier Maker

To create a tier list of their own, players have to drag and place the components into the tiers they want. There are nine rows in total, starting from "AA+" which is for the best in a category to "FF" which is for the worst.

After completing the tier list, players can also download it and share the list in an image format.

