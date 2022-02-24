How to visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a Motorboat in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 12 challenges are out and players are already scrambling to complete them in order to earn rank XP and level up further in the game. Players struggling to progress with the Battle Pass in the hopes of unlocking more cosmetics should definitely consider these challenges for some extra XP.

New challenges are added to the game every week and completing all of them throughout the season will help players earn a considerable amount of XP and unlock exclusive Chapter 3 items from the Battle Pass.

Week 12 challenges include gaining shields at Butter Barn, collecting treasures using Drake's map, destroying objects in Covert Cavern and more. This article will provide the steps to visit Adrift or Pawntoon on a motorboat.

Visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a Motorboat to complete the Week 12 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

However, before players can complete the challenge, they need to locate any one of the POIs on the Chapter 3 map first. Located west of Greasy Grove, Arift is a big indentation inside the ocean on the map. Players can locate it by carefully looking at the water for any large object and it is quite easy to spot against the contrasting blue color of the ocean.

Pawntoon is a secret ship in the ocean that spawns in the water every match. However, its spawn location is randomized in every game. Lucky players will be able to find some good loot in it if they are able to locate it during the match. Currently, the easiest way to locate Pawntoon is to wait for the match to start and look for the ship symbol in the sea. Fortnite players should also be aware of other players trying to complete the challenge and must therefore exercise caution while approaching it.

The easiest way to complete the challenge is to take a motorboat to either of these locations at sea. Motorboats can be found rather easily on the coast across the island, and with a bit of scouting, players will be able to spot one.

Players are advised to complete all the challenges before they are rotated out of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to earn some extra XP.

