Fortnite WinterFest 2021: How to warm yourself at Yule Log in Cozy Lodge

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 is here with a new set of challenges that can be completed each day. The first challenge this winter requires players to warm themselves up at the Yule Log in Cozy Lodge.

Here's how to visit Cozy Lodge and access the Yule Log in Fortnite WinterFest 2021.

How to visit Cozy Lodge in Fortnite WinterFest 2021

To complete the first WinterFest 2021 challenge, players should know how to enter the Cozy Lodge. The process is quite simple as the lodge can be entered from the main hub. Loopers do not need to enter a game and look for it on the map.

How to access Cozy Lodge during Fortnite WinterFest 2021 (Image via Epic Games)

The Cozy Lodge icon is located in the top right corner of the main Battle Royale menu. It is placed right next to the V-Bucks tab.

Visiting the Cozy Lodge daily during Fortnite WinterFest 2021 will undoubtedly be a delight for players. They'll be able to get a new free reward each day as well as Supercharged XP.

Cozy Lodge in Fortnite WinterFest 2021 (Image via Epic Games)

How to access the Yule Log in Cozy Lodge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Yule Log is evident in the middle of the Cozy Lodge and Sgt. Winter sits near it. To interact with any item in the cabin, players simply need to click on it.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming Sgt Winter gift features & speeches while standing or driving his winterfest truck, has a 20 seconds cooldown:



- "Your holiday sleigh awaits!" (Throws GOOD GIFT)

- "You're on the naughty list..." (Throws BAD GIFT)

- He can also throw Candy Upcoming Sgt Winter gift features & speeches while standing or driving his winterfest truck, has a 20 seconds cooldown:- "Your holiday sleigh awaits!" (Throws GOOD GIFT)- "You're on the naughty list..." (Throws BAD GIFT)- He can also throw Candy

However, to interact with the Yule Log, loopers first have to click on Sgt. Winter. The fire is accessible only after players interact with the NPC.

Sgt. Winter is sitting near the Yule Log in the Cozy Lodge during Fortnite WinterFest 2021 (Image via Epic Games)

After clicking on the fire, players must stay for a few seconds, and the first WinterFest 2021 challenge will be completed.

Fortnite WinterFest is all about free rewards and the festive spirit, and the ongoing event in Chapter 3 Season 1 is no exception. By repeating the steps mentioned above, players can access the Yule Log once again and get some more Supercharged XP.

The Fortnite community will receive many free rewards in the upcoming weeks, including the highly-anticipated Frozen Peely skin. Thereafter, the snow on the map will melt, and OG POIs such as Tilted Towers will return.

