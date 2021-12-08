How will Tornadoes work in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite is set to release new weather mechanics such as lightning and tornadoes for Chapter 3 Season 1. However, even before release, the upcoming features have become a bone of contention among players.

Apparently, Fortnite was accused of copying tornadoes from the newly released Battlefield 2042. Here's everything players need to know about the tornadoes in Epic Games' Battle Royale game.

Tornadoes in Fortnite might deal damage to players

As per a blog post by Epic Games, tornadoes in Fornite might not be an ever-lasting force. However, players will encounter them randomly on the map.

Tornadoes will spin players around and then shoot them out to random locations. From the looks of it, facing a tornado while in an important rotation will be a nightmare.

Leaks have suggested that Fortnite will also allow players to glide through tornadoes. It seems to be their only ray of hope against the ferocious weather changes.

We are currently witnessing the first week of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and tornadoes will most likely be added before or during Week 6. This was confirmed by prominent leaker Shiina, as the leaked weekly challenge for Week 6 requires players to ride a vehicle in a tornado for 15 seconds.

Tornadoes and Flare Guns will both be added to the game in Week 6 or shortly before Week 6 Challenges go live!

A ton of new content will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 in the upcoming weeks. This includes rideable monsters, Tilted Towers, Zeppelin aircraft, and more.





There will most likely be four different types of Dinosaurs coming to the game, as the files mention four different "ButterCake" variants (Codename for Dinosaurs)

While massive monsters have been spotted by players in the key art for this season, Tilted Towers has been included in the Weekly Challenge for Week 8.





This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers"



TILTED TOWERS WILL BE 100% BE BACK BY WEEK 8!!

Are the tornadoes in Fortnite copied from Battlefield 2042?

Even though the tornadoes in Fortnite and Battlefield 2042 seem quite similar, saying that Epic Games copied them from Electronic Arts is an overstatement.

Interestingly, weather mechanics such as tornadoes were a part of Fortnite in 2018 as well. They are simply being improved and added as permanent features in 2021.

Also, the tornadoes in Fortnite will be accompanied by thunderstorms. Lightning will strike players and deal damage. On the flip side, tornadoes will not only catch players, but they will also affect the elements of environment such as trees and bushes.

All in all, it seems like the best is yet to come in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The game already has new locations, weapons, Unreal Engine 5, and more events, crossovers, challenges, and features will be released in the forthcoming weeks.

