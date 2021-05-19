How to win every game of the Impossible Escape LTM in Fortnite

Epic recently released the Impossible Escape LTM to Fortnite. The survival mode is exclusively developed for gamers who are looking to take a break from the Battle Royale mode and try a new challenge.

Ever since the release of the Impossible Escape LTM in Fortnite, gamers have been wondering what the best procedure is to claim a victory in this mode.

Create a squad. Scavenge for parts. Survive the night. Escape before it's too late.



Do you have what it takes to make it out of the Impossible Escape LTM?https://t.co/SJGNa85YEj pic.twitter.com/bpouTAWavn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 18, 2021

YouTuber By Post revealed tricks and tips to survive the Impossible Escape LTM in Fortnite. This article will discuss the strategy used to win the PvP mode of the LTM.

Tips and tricks to win the Impossible Escape LTM

Gamers will spawn on an island without any memory in the Impossible Escape LTM. The objective of this mode is to survive and escape the island. Loopers are required to find helicopter parts spread across the island and assemble them. The helicopter is the only way to escape the island.

Loopers can expect a lot of NPCs spawning on the island. Gamers can trade items with these NPCs and even hire them to help win the Impossible Escape LTM.

Some NPCs even guard necessary items such as helicopter parts and fuel. Therefore, it is important to interact with these NPCs.

Impossible Escape in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/4hE6HryC61 — LeDuckJG/Why You Should Use FN Skins (@FNinfluencer) May 19, 2021

It is difficult to come across weapons and cars in the Impossible Escape LTM in Fortnite. Therefore, gamers can team up with other players via emotes.

YouTuber By Post reveals that teaming up with strangers can be dangerous. as they can turn and try to escape with the helicopter themselves. Therefore, it is advisable to drop with a friend and team up as soon as the game starts.

Gamers can get a lot of ammunition from the guards at the petrol station in the Impossible Escape LTM. The map will reveal a talk symbol with a yellow mark. It is the spawn position of the Huntmaster NPC.

The Huntmaster NPC will reveal the location of helicopter parts in exchange for a Raptor Claw. The Raptor Claw location will be marked on the map in the Impossible Escape LTM in Fortnite.

The helicopter parts are guarded by NPCs. Loopers will have to engage in a duel with these NPCs to get away with the parts.

The helicopter parts in the Impossible Escape LTM take up almost two to three slots. If loopers are low on ammunition, then it’d be better to take the helicopter part and escape quickly with a vehicle.

The location of the helicopter is indicated on the map. Gamers will have to go and attach the part to the damaged helicopter. Loopers could also wait nearby to take down other players who’d be trying to get the helicopter ready to escape.

By Post also revealed that taking down NPCs would be easier when done from a distance. He also advised loopers to try and build ramps instead of walls.

NPCs will get confused by ramps and loopers will have adequate time to attack them in the Impossible Escape LTM.

Loopers should be aware that raptors and many other beasts start to spawn during night time.

An effective method to take the beasts out in Impossible Escape LTM is by climbing on top of any build. Raptors and wolves cannot climb the builds so it’d be easy to kill them. Ghosts and spirits are relatively easy to eliminate in the Impossible Escape LTM.

Once all the parts of the helicopter have been assembled, loopers should fly away to the Escape point to win the Impossible Escape LTM in Fortnite. The helicopter will be low on fuel after it has been repaired. Therefore, gamers are advised to refuel it before taking off.

The Impossible Escape LTM will go live in 2 hours, You can earn the loading screen by winning the Player vs Environment version & you can win the umbrella by winning the Player vs Player version! pic.twitter.com/gHohVf9ITz — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 18, 2021

Once loopers cross the Escape Point, they’ll be announced as the winners. Gamers will get the Escapist glider as a reward for winning the Impossible Escape LTM in Fortnite.