How to win more games in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (without building)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was just released a couple of days ago with a shocking twist. The Imagined Order has banned building on the island. In its place, The Seven have introduced Tactical Overshield, Tactical Sprinting and Mantling, three features to try and offset the loss of building.

According to leakers, the lack of building is only supposed to last for the first week or so of the new season. Plus, in-game, The Seven insist they're trying to get the building ability back and are having players complete challenges to help.

In the meantime, players are figuring out how to adjust to the new mechanics and win anyway. Here are a few tips on how to do that while the building mechanic is inactive.

Tips that players should use to win more matches in Fortnite while building is inactive

Find better weapons

The first tip is to find good weapons. There is a new loot pool with a few changes this season, which means new and better weapons. According to Tabor Hill, the combat SMG is the best weapon in the game. To his credit, it is a great weapon that can help players succeed.

Combat SMG (Image via Epic Games)

Try to create and use as much cover as possible

Since there's no building, players can't really protect themselves. However, a Cow Catcher, which is a new vehicle mod, can be thrown down to give a little bit of cover.

Fortnite gamers should also, as Tabor Hill did several times in the video, use their surrounding elements. There are plenty of things to hide behind and use advantageously. Reboot vans, structures, and more can provide a brief bit of protection.

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 Fortnite needs to make no building a permanent mode. Fortnite needs to make no building a permanent mode.

Since there is no building, players who get caught in the open might get eliminated in a matter of seconds. There are several spots on the map that offer nothing to hide behind. These locations should be avoided as much as possible.

It can also be argued that throwables or explosives are now more valuable to carry than shields. Since gamers will be hard pressed to find cover, shields are a risky play.

Chica @ChicaLive HOW DO WE FEEL ABOUT NO BUILDING IN FORTNITE???? THOUGHTS? HOW DO WE FEEL ABOUT NO BUILDING IN FORTNITE???? THOUGHTS? https://t.co/9Ll97T5tBL

Avoid conflict whenever possible

Finally, one of the best ways to win a Victory Royale is to avoid conflict. That's not always possible, but it is now a lot easier to get third partied without any building.

Additionally, Fortnite players should be more aware of their surroundings to a greater distance as well. This will ensure they have enough time to escape in case they are low on ammo or need better guns.

Note: All of these are helpful tips but there is no way to guarantee victory in Fortnite.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan