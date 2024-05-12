“I like Spidey Zero but I think this is needed” - Fortnite community wants Insomniac Spider-Man to be added to the game

Fortnite has seen countless collaborations with various popular franchises, which brought iconic characters from other universes to the game's vast and ever-expanding Metaverse. Some of the title's most beloved crossovers involve superheroes from Marvel Comics coming to the Battle Royale island. Among these characters, Spider-Man stands out.
This hero has had many different variants in the game, including the classic Spider-Man outfit as well as a redesigned version with Spider-Man Zero. While these are already in the game and largely loved by the community, players are now expressing the desire to see Insomniac's Spider-Man make his way to the game.
This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Revolutionary-Mix646, where the user expressed the same sentiment, saying:
“I like Spidey Zero but I think this is needed.”
Members of the community chimed in to express their opinions on the prospect of Insomniac Spider-Man joining Fortnite's vast cosmetic library. Reddit user u/DefinitelyNotVenom highlighted how this variant will likely be added to the game once the third game in Insomniac's Spider-Man series is released. The individual hopes to see the Advanced Suit from that franchise featured in Fortnite.
u/subtleduck42 didn't exactly agree with the main Reddit post about the Spider-Man Zero skin but does want Insomniac's version to come to FN. Reddit user u/Dragon_yum, on the other hand, highlighted a limitation regarding the collaboration, the split of profits involving the Spider-Man character between Marvel Comics and Sony could be an issue.
Using this opportunity to propose the idea of a Tobey Maguire version of the hero's outfit, Reddit user u/Waste-of-life18 commented:
"Tobey spiderman would be the next best thing to anyone who missed the Bp one, base + symbiote style."
How many Spider-Man skins are there in Fortnite?
Spider-Man is one of the most popular fictional characters in the world, and his presence in the Fortnite Metaverse reflects that. The character has a total of six cosmetic variants in-game, and while not all are associated with Peter Parker — like Spider-Gwen — they all depict the same superhero seen throughout the Spider-Verse. The variants of Spider-Man the game has are:
- Spider-Man (Miles-Morales)
- Spider-Gwen
- Spider-Man 2099
- Spider-Man (Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass)
- Spider-Man (No Way Home)
- Spider-Man Zero
With so many skins already in the game, Insomniac's Spider-Man version would undoubtedly make for a worthy addition to its library. Only time will tell if Epic Games will heed the calls of the community and add this beloved version to FN.
