"I'm not even halfway done": Fortnite community is not happy about Chapter 5 Season 2 XP rewards

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 nearing its end, players are undoubtedly eager to complete the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass, featuring Zeus and his pantheon of Greek Gods. However, in an issue that has plagued Chapter 5 Season 2 since the beginning, players are not satisfied with the amount of XP they receive through quests, hindering their ability to progress through the Battle Pass and unlock the exclusive rewards.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/KvasirTheOld, where the player pointed out the issues with the current XP rewards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, expressing how they have completed all the Weekly and Snapshot quests. However, despite these efforts, they have not been able to complete the Battle Pass, exclaiming:

"I'm not even halfway done."

The Reddit post became a hub for members of the Fortnite community to express their opinions and frustrations with the current XP system, with Reddit user u/Sam_The-Ham highlighting how the problems with XP can be traced back to the launch of Chapter 5.

Reddit user u/AimDAS pointed out Fortnite's philosophy regarding grinding the Battle Pass, expressing how the developers largely focus on players who play the game daily. Adding to the Reddit post's sentiment, Reddit user u/_OrionPax_ highlighted how, despite them playing every day and completing their daily quests, they have only managed to get to level 120.

On a more nostalgic note, Reddit user u/phantom777892 thought back to a time when Weekly XP quests would give players 25,000 XP for each one. Reddit user u/Haseeb_khan1 expressed their frustration at the idea of Epic Games essentially forcing players to play game modes like LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing in order to earn enough XP to finish the Battle Pass.

Highlighting how they are unlikely to complete the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, Reddit user u/Any_Manner_8526 commented:

"My a** is level 29 I just give up."

When does the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass end?

The Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass has brought many Greek Mythology-themed cosmetics to the Battle Royale island and has become one of the more beloved Battle Passes in recent memory. However, much like every Battle Pass that has come before, it will soon leave the game once Chapter 5 Season 2 reaches its end on May 24, 2024, at 2 AM ET.

This gives players almost two weeks' worth of playtime before the cosmetic rewards featured in the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass leave the game, never to return again.

