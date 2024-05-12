"I'm getting tired of them forcing these bundles": Fortnite community reacts to new My Hero Academia bundles

With Fortnite releasing brand new skins as part of the My Hero Academia collaboration, fans of the game as well as the iconic anime series are undoubtedly excited to see well-known villains finally make their way to the Battle Royale island. However, the excitement for these new outfits has definitely been tempered by the prominence of the new bundles.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Jax_the_Floof. They showcased a screenshot of the Toga's Glee emote from the newly released Himiko Toga Pack and expressed how they would have preferred to have the option to separately purchase the items included, exclaiming:

"I'm getting tired of them forcing these bundles."

Comments from the Fortnite community (Reddit/Jax_the_Floof)

The Reddit post has attracted a lot of eyes from members of the Fortnite community. Reddit user u/Ampharosite181 expressing how the Himiko Toga Pack's price tag would only be justified if she had a built-in emote, much like the Mystique outfit as a reference to her ability from the show.

Reddit user u/Bassoon420 added to this and highlighted how a Mystique-like built-in emote would not only justify the value of the Himiko Toga bundle, but also enable players who missed out on Chapter 2 Season 4 to acquire an emote like Mystique's. Reddit user u/niersu, on the other hand, expressed how unfair it is of Epic Games not to give players the option to purchase the items separately.

Comments from the community (Reddit/Jax_the_Floof)

Other members of the community like Reddit users u/121_Jiggawatts, u/Snoo-49607, and u/SuperiorCactusCock also chimed in on the issue, expressing their disappointment at the bundling of the new cosmetics.

Suggesting how the Toga's Glee emote would go perfectly with the Michael Myers skin, Reddit user u/TrueBlue184 commented:

"Dammit. I want this emote for my Michael Myers skin. Why can’t I buy it by itself?"

What are the new Fortnite x My Hero Academia cosmetics added in Chapter 5 Season 2?

The League of Villains bundle (Image via Epic Games)

While previous collaborations with My Hero Academia have primarily featured themany heroes from the show, including Izuku Midoriya and All Might, the new collaboration is exclusively focused on villains from the MHA universe. Epic Games has introduced three new characters, Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, and Himiko Toga to the Fortnite universe, with all three playing a prominent part in the anime.

Luckily for players, Epic Games has added all of these characters and their cosmetic items in the League of Villains bundle, which allows for a more cost-efficient method of purchasing all the new cosmetics. The League of Villains bundle is available in the Fortnite Item Shop today (May 12, 2024) for 3800 V-Bucks. This is clearly a much better deal than purchasing each character bundle separately for 2000 V-Bucks each.

